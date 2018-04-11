Tap Systems Releases Open Source Software Development Kit

"Since Tap's inception we've been contacted by everyone from mobile game and language input developers, to folks developing for accessibility use and even enterprise," said Dovid Schick, CEO and Founder of Tap Systems. "The Tap has so much potential and we are excited to share our SDK with the developer community to see what amazing applications and uses people come up with."

Interested game developers can now create novel gameplay experiences and increase engagement by utilizing the precision and diversity of Tap's input. These games can easily be ported between mobile, console and desktop platforms while preserving the same game interface. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality developers can now use Tap for eyes-free control and input for their virtual environments. Language Input developers will now be able to apply Tap for other languages and custom alphabets.

Tap System's released toolset includes SDKs for both iOS and Android, a plug-in for Unity, as well as example applications and documentation. The company has also released an API to enable any BLE enabled platform to interface directly with the Tap wearable.

Interested developers can sign up to be a part of our Tap Developer community for updates, news and support: https://www.tapwithus.com/developers.

AVAILABILITY

Tap Systems' Software Development Kit is open source, royalty-free, and available under the Company's Terms of Use. For more information and to download the SDK, visit: https://www.tapwithus.com/developers.

The Tap wearable is available for purchase at http://www.tapwithus.com for $179.

ABOUT

Tap Systems, Inc. located in Pasadena, California, is the creator of Tap, the wearable mouse and keyboard. Tap delivers untethered data and control input to Bluetooth-enabled devices, from wearables, smartphones and tablets to TVs and VR/AR environments. Physical connection to the device is not required, and neither is being able to see or feel a keyboard. Tap was created by industry veterans Dovid Schick and Sabrina Kemeny to bring consumers the next big shift in input technology.

