Tap to Pay on iPhone Now Available for Venmo and PayPal Zettle Businesses in the U.S.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now live for all Venmo business profile and PayPal Zettle users in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available for all Venmo business profile and PayPal Zettle users in the U.S., enabling them to accept contactless card and digital wallet payments directly on their iPhones with no additional cost or hardware. This is the latest development in PayPal's ongoing efforts to help small businesses sell more, grow their business, and manage their finances more efficiently.

Consumers are increasingly going cashless. More than 40 percent of Americans surveyed say that none of their purchases are made with cash in a typical week, and that trend is expected to continue. As a result, accepting card and digital wallet payments in person is increasingly table stakes for small businesses, but until recently, businesses have had to purchase and manage card readers to do so. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, PayPal is helping millions of small businesses adapt to this shift in consumer behavior in a fast, easy, and more affordable way.

"As consumers increasingly turn to non-cash options to pay, small businesses are looking for affordable and flexible ways to offer their customers more payment choice without being tied down to a fixed location," said Nitin Prabhu, VP, Small Business & Financial Services, PayPal. "With Tap to Pay on iPhone, millions of small businesses that use Venmo and PayPal Zettle can now start accepting contactless card and digital wallet payments nearly anywhere, directly on their iPhones, which can expand their customer base and drive incremental sales."

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, Venmo business profile and PayPal Zettle users in the U.S. can get set up in minutes and begin securely accepting contactless cards and digital wallets directly on their iPhones. They can also add taxes, accept tips, send receipts, and issue refunds. In addition, funds from sales will settle quickly into a business's Venmo or PayPal Zettle account, helping to streamline operations and manage cash flow.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will also enable Venmo business profile users to dramatically expand their customer base and accept payments from buyers even if the buyer doesn't have a Venmo account. They can also manage both their Venmo and card payment transactions directly within the Venmo app.

Venmo business profile and PayPal Zettle users like Saint Paul Spice Company and The Cheesecake Queen are already seeing success with Tap to Pay on iPhone.

"Enabling Tap to Pay on iPhone with our Venmo business profile was really easy, and my customers really love it because it's a quick and convenient way for them to pay," said Elaine Bailey, founder of The Cheesecake Queen based in Houston, Texas. "It's especially handy when I have a long line of customers and need to get payments processed quickly. The solution has made it so fast and simple to accept payments when I'm selling at popups and festivals, especially because a lot of my customers don't want to carry cash, and prefer to pay with a digital wallet like Venmo or with cards. My customers are actually amazed at the Tap to Pay on iPhone option provided through Venmo, it's by far the smoothest, easiest transaction method I've ever used!"

Small business owners can get set up in just a few simple steps and start accepting contactless cards and digital wallets through their Venmo business profile or through PayPal Zettle.*

Learn more about Tap to Pay on iPhone for Venmo business profile users and Tap to Pay on iPhone for PayPal Zettle users.

*Standard transaction fees apply.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Media Contacts

PayPal

Grace Nasri

[email protected]

Nicole Andreas

[email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.