Tap to Pay on iPhone Now Available to Worldpay Merchants Using SwipeSimple

Merchants using SwipeSimple can now accept all types of in-person, contactless payments right on their iPhone. Terms apply.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CardFlight, Inc, and Worldpay ®, a global leader in payment technology, today announced Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available to all SwipeSimple ® merchants. Tap to Pay on iPhone is an easy, private, and secure way to ensure a SwipeSimple Worldpay merchant will always have the tools needed to accept a payment right on their iPhone — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

Tap to Pay on iPhone

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, at checkout, merchants will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method - such as a contactless debit or credit card, Apple Pay, or other digital wallet - near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect your business and customer data. Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers, so merchants and customers can rest assured that their data stays theirs.*

"With Tap to Pay on iPhone and SwipeSimple, our merchants have access to flexible options enabling them to take payments wherever they do business, using a device they already have in their pocket," said Cindy Turner, chief product officer, Worldpay. "It's a natural upgrade for service business, professional offices, local retail, and for growing teams that want speed and reliability."

"SwipeSimple is built to make in-person payments easy and Tap to Pay on iPhone complements our mission perfectly," said Robert Newton, VP of Product at CardFlight. "Merchants can begin using it immediately after opting in and keep payments flowing with the iPhone they already carry."

How it Works (No Extra Hardware)

Available today for Worldpay merchants using SwipeSimple. Accept contactless debit or credit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, right on an iPhone.

Open the SwipeSimple app on an iPhone and enter any amount on the screen to process a transaction. Present the iPhone to the customer. The customer holds their card horizontally or their device at the top of your iPhone, over the contactless symbol for a few seconds. When the Done checkmark appears, the card read is complete and the transaction is being processed.

For more information, please visit swipesimple.com/tap-to-pay-on-iphone.

About SwipeSimple by CardFlight, Inc.

SwipeSimple, by CardFlight, Inc., is the practical payments platform built for how businesses work in the real world. Trusted by more than 125,000+ merchants, SwipeSimple keeps business moving from the field to the front desk to the back office with easy tools for CRM, invoicing and subscriptions, saved cards, deposits and installments, recurring payments, payment links, and plain-English reporting. SwipeSimple enables businesses to accept payments anywhere on phone, tablet, computer, or compatible terminals, helping them grow and focus on what they do best–serving their customers.

*Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in Store and Forward mode.

Tap to Pay on iPhone Requirements: Tap to Pay on iPhone requires a supported payment app and the latest version of iOS.

SOURCE CardFlight, Inc.