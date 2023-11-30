Tap4Fun launches Age of Apes on Aptoide

News provided by

Aptoide

30 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap4Fun, the leading mobile game publisher, has forged a strategic partnership with Aptoide, the premier alternative app store, to integrate Tap4Fun's widely acclaimed mobile game, Age of Apes, boasting more than 35M downloads overall, into Aptoide's Catappult distribution platform.

The integration aims to leverage Aptoide's extensive global user base of over 150 million monthly active users, enabling Aptoide users to seamlessly access Tap4Fun's array of games directly from the Aptoide app store.

Tap4Fun, known for its engaging game development, has earned a reputation as an innovative game company. With a portfolio that extends beyond Age of Apes to include popular titles such as Kiss of War, Brutal Age, Invasion, Brutal Age and Galaxy Empire, Tap4Fun will be able to leverage the partnership with Aptoide to introduce its diverse gaming experiences to a broader, global audience.

Stan, the CEO of Tap4Fun, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with Aptoide. "We are thrilled to partner with Aptoide to bring Age of Apes to a new, global audience. Aptoide's global reach aligns with our commitment to providing players with top-tier gaming experiences. We look forward to working closely with Aptoide to extend the accessibility of our games to players around the world".

Aptoide's CEO Paulo Trezentos echoed the sentiment, underlining the comprehensive nature of the partnership. "Tap4Fun's position as a leading game company, combined with our global user base, creates a synergy that will benefit both companies and our users. This partnership reflects our commitment to offering a diverse range of high-quality games to our global audience".

The partnership between Tap4Fun and Aptoide marks a strategic alignment aimed at delivering an extensive and diverse gaming experience to a global audience. With the integration of Tap4Fun's Age of Apes with Catappult, both companies are moving one step further to expanding a secure, efficient and open distribution ecosystem for mobile gamers worldwide.

About Aptoide

Aptoide is the game-changing app distribution and payment processing platform. Available on multiple channels including Android, Web, TV, automotive and iPhone, it has over 430 million users, 10 billion downloads and 1 million apps. Aptoide also offers OEMs and telecoms the opportunity to have their own app store based on an API or co-brand solution.

https://en.aptoide.com/ 

About Catappult

Catappult, the ground-breaking distribution platform from Aptoide and Digital Turbine, is the one-stop shop for Android developers to connect with multiple app stores and other global distribution channels - such as Aptoide, Xiaomi, OPPO and many more. With 430+ million users, it offers the industry's easiest integration and comprehensive services, like user acquisition, marketing, localization and support.

For more information about Catappult and its services, visit www.catappult.io.

Contact: [email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221818/4297164/Aptoide_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Tap4Fun lance Age of Apes sur Aptoide

Tap4Fun lance Age of Apes sur Aptoide

Tap4Fun, un important éditeur de jeux mobiles, a noué un partenariat stratégique avec Aptoide, le premier magasin d'applications alternatif, afin...
Tap4Fun gibt Age of Apes auf Aptoide heraus

Tap4Fun gibt Age of Apes auf Aptoide heraus

Tap4Fun, der führende Herausgeber mobiler Spiele, hat eine strategische Partnerschaft mit dem führenden alternativen App-StoreAptoide vereinbart, um...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.