Tapad Appoints Abhay Doshi to Head Up Asia Pacific Operations

With 15 years of experience in product management and marketing for the telecom, analytics and marketing industries, Doshi will be responsible for driving Tapad's continued growth in the region. The company continues to see increased demand from global, as well as local, brands and clients, many of which have a strong market presence throughout the region. He will report to Sigvart Voss Eriksen.

"We are thrilled to have Abhay Doshi join the Tapad team in Singapore," said Sigvart Voss Eriksen, CEO of Tapad. "With his extensive experience in the telecom, martech, and adtech sectors, Abhay offers great value to Tapad's APAC division. As we continue to expand our roster of world-class data partners, Abhay will be critical in ensuring that we meet the needs of our customers in the region."

Prior to joining Tapad, Doshi was Vice President/Head of Applied Analytics at Tapad's parent company, Telenor Group, where he was responsible for deriving incremental business value through the application of advanced analytics to solve real life business challenges. He has worked in six different countries across four continents, including spearheading analytics, product management, marketing, and business development initiatives for Telenor, Flytxt, Huawei, and Reliance. Doshi holds a Masters in Computer Engineering from Florida International University.

"Tapad has been at the forefront of solving the modern marketer's need to be more data-driven" said Doshi. "I am excited to be a part of the company's latest initiatives to push these boundaries in supporting modern marketers, and look forward to developing the APAC business even further."

Tapad recently introduced the Tapad Customer Data Platform (CDP), a platform purpose-built to help marketers better connect and engage with new and existing customers. Initially available to global telco customers, the Tapad CDP offers telco marketers a highly personalized and privacy-safe platform to easily convert first and third-party data into actionable, results-driven campaigns.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in 2016 by Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Crain's NY Fast 50, Inc. 5000, and TMCnet's 2017 Tech Culture Award, Tapad continues to add exceptional talent to its roster across APAC, EMEA, and the U.S. For open job opportunities, visit the Tapad career page here: www.tapad.com/careers.

About Tapad

Tapad Inc. is the marketing technology company reinventing personalization for the modern marketer through its identity-driven solutions. The company's signature Tapad Graph connects millions of consumers across billions of devices. The world's largest brands and most effective marketers entrust Tapad to provide an accurate, privacy-conscious and unified approach to connecting with consumers across screens. In 2018, Tapad introduced its Tapad Customer Data Platform (CDP), purpose-built to offer marketers a highly personalized and privacy-safe platform to convert first and third-party data into actionable, results-driven campaigns. Tapad is based in New York and has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore and Tokyo. Tapad's numerous awards include: Forbes' Most Promising Companies, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Crain's Fast 50, TMCnet Tech Culture Award and Global Startup Award's "Startup Founder of the Year." Tapad was acquired by the Telenor Group in 2016. Telenor Group is one of the world's largest mobile operators with more than 170 million subscribers across Scandinavia and Asia.

