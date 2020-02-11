Tapad Partners With Gimbal To Enhance Cross-Device Capabilities Within Gimbal's Advertising Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global leader in digital identity resolution, announced their partnership with Gimbal, a leader of location-powered marketing and advertising solutions. Gimbal now leverages Tapad's global, privacy-safe digital cross-device solution, The Tapad Graph, to further enhance its footfall attribution solution, Arrival.

Arrival delivers dwell-based attribution for in-store foot traffic and by leveraging the Tapad Graph, Gimbal provides customers with a more holistic, attributable understanding of consumers across multiple devices, like desktop, smartphone, and tablet. With this, Gimbal's clients are enabled to make more informed media planning decisions for programmatic activations across the web, and mobile apps.

"Today's consumers are utilizing their digital devices for research and comparison shopping before making a purchase. By leveraging The Tapad Graph, Gimbal's clients gain an even more complete view of the consumer decision journey across devices," said Chris Feo, SVP of Global Data Licensing and Strategic Partnerships at Tapad.

"With the number of devices per individual rapidly increasing, understanding the customer decision journey is becoming more complex," said Kyle Wendling, SVP of Product at Gimbal. "We're excited to partner with Tapad to continue engaging consumers across multiple devices."

About Tapad

Tapad, Inc. is a global leader in digital identity resolution. The Tapad Graph, and its related solutions, provide a transparent, privacy-safe approach connecting brands to consumers through their devices globally. Tapad is recognized across the industry for its product innovation, workplace culture, and talent, and has earned numerous awards including One World Identity's 2019 Top 100 Influencers in Identity Award. Headquartered in New York, Tapad also has offices in Chicago, Denver, London, Oslo, Singapore, and Tokyo.

About Gimbal

Gimbal translates location data into intent, measurement, and insights to help organizations transform their businesses, maximize marketing relevance, and humanize messaging for consumers. Gimbal is headquartered in Los Angeles and provides advertising and marketing technologies to the world's leading brands and retailers interested in understanding the physical world. To learn more, visit https://gimbal.com.

