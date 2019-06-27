Tapad Partners with Programmatic Buying Platform, Beeswax, to Extend Identity Resolution

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global leader in digital identity resolution announced that it has added Beeswax , the industry's first extensible programmatic buying platform, to its ever-growing roster of media buying partners. Beeswax is unique in that it offers Bidder-as-a-Service™ capabilities, which when partnered with The Tapad Graph, allows sophisticated buyers to make the most out of their programmatic spend.

"Digital identity resolution is key to enabling independent DSP providers to be more efficient in digital marketing," said Chris Feo, SVP of Global Data Licensing and Strategic Partnerships at Tapad. "By partnering with Beeswax, we are able to extend our cross-device capabilities to Beeswax's client base, allowing their customers to better connect with target audiences at scale."

Through the partnership, Beeswax's brand and media customers in the US will have the option to access The Tapad Graph's privacy-safe digital identity resolution insights via the Beeswax platform. Identity resolution provides clients with a holistic view of the consumer journey across devices, which in turn, enables marketers to streamline messaging and to increase campaign ROI through targeting analytics and attribution.

"After evaluating many of the solutions in the market, we're thrilled to have landed on Tapad as our first identity partner and cross-device graph," said Ari Paparo, Co-Founder & CEO at Beeswax. "Brands and media companies that use our platform will now have expanded digital identity resolution capabilities, allowing them to make smarter bidding decisions, and maximize their programmatic spend."

About Tapad

Tapad, Inc. is a global leader in digital identity resolution. The Tapad Graph, and its related solutions, provide a transparent, privacy-safe approach connecting brands to consumers through their devices globally. Tapad is recognized across the industry for its product innovation, workplace culture and talent, and has earned numerous awards including One World Identity's 2019 Top 100 Influencers in Identity Award. Headquartered in New York, Tapad also has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore and Tokyo.

About Beeswax

Founded by a team of former Google and DoubleClick advertising leaders, Beeswax is pioneering the industry's first Bidder-as-a-Service™ ("BaaS"). Programmatic digital advertising remains an exciting and innovative arena, and the smartest buyers require technically-sophisticated, highly customizable solutions. We believe that using an RTB bidder should be as easy as using any part of the marketing cloud.

