Tapatalk Integrates Kin Token in World's Largest Forum Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapatalk, the leading mobile forum app, has announced the official rollout of the Kin token across its ecosystem of over 200,000 forums, with an aggregate user base the size of Reddit or Twitter. This partnership will enable Tapatalk forum members to earn Kin by creating quality content and engaging in other meaningful ways specified by forum owners. To mark the occasion, Tapatalk will soon airdrop up to 2,000 Kin to each existing Tapatalk app user.

See here for a video with more details on the partnership.

As the leader in forum management software, Tapatalk is at the forefront of exploring and adopting the latest cutting-edge technologies to improve the forum experience and bolster online communities. Tapatalk sees many powerful use cases for blockchain implementation in terms of incentivization, monetization and securitization.

Tapatalk announced its partnership with Kin in November 2018, and with the latest update to Tapatalk's iOS and Android app, Tapatalk users can now earn and spend Kin. This marks another significant step in the company's mission to advance online forum communities using blockchain technology. Tapatalk's Kin token integration will support greater engagement and richer contributions throughout the forum ecosystem.

"Tapatalk is focused on strengthening online communities, which aligns strongly with Kin's vision and makes this a perfect case study for us," said Rinat Bogin, Managing Kin Ecosystem. "With a user base in the millions, we're pleased to introduce these forum members to Kin and help cultivate even more robust engagement while broadening Kin's reach."

"Online forums are decentralized by nature, which is why partnering with Kin to give our users the opportunity to earn and use rewards across various apps was so appealing," said Winter Wong, CEO of Tapatalk. "We're delighted to partner with Kin and use digital currencies to break down barriers and collectively create stronger content and more value for online communities."

Along with the Kin integration, Tapatalk is also using an EOS-based blockchain solution to account for earning and purchasing Tapatalk Gold Points. Gold points enable forum administrators to gain revenue through page views, ad impressions and member donations, and members can use them for ad removal as well.

About Tapatalk

Tapatalk's mobile-first app for forum owners and their members is used by over 200,000 forums in 186 countries. Those forums that have connected to Tapatalk have an aggregate registered user base of 300 million people - in the range of Twitter and Reddit. The Tapatalk mobile app enables forum owners to provide their users with a native app experience, so they can engage with the forums they love on a mobile device and easily create content and stay engaged with push notifications. For more information, visit Tapatalk.com or follow Tapatalk on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Kin Ecosystem Foundation

The Kin Ecosystem Foundation is a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services. The foundation will oversee the Kin Ecosystem on matters including development of the Kin Rewards Engine, membership, security, and the ecosystem's transition to a fully decentralized model that operates independently of Kik. For more information, please visit http://kin.org

