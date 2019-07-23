Tapcart Fuels the Future of Mobile Commerce with $4 Million in Funding from Greycroft

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapcart, a SaaS platform that allows Shopify brands to create mobile shopping apps, today announced Greycroft as the lead investor in its $4 million seed round.

Tapcart will use the new funds to fuel business growth, develop advanced mobile marketing tools and expand its offering to other ecommerce platforms. Prior investors, including Amplify.LA, Act One Ventures and Luma Launch also participated in the round.

"The Tapcart platform enables ecommerce brands to launch beautifully designed mobile apps at a fraction of the price and within a fraction of the time it would normally take with an outside development team," said Dana Settle, Co-Founder of Greycroft, who led the investment.

Founded in 2017 by mobile app veterans Eric Netsch and Sina Mobasser, Tapcart is bringing mobile apps to the masses, making it easier for brands to increase engagement and generate more sales. Tapcart allows ecommerce stores to design and launch an on-brand mobile shopping experience in as little as two weeks. The Tapcart platform also allows merchants to engage their customers via interactive push notifications. With one click, brands can send push notifications with animated lookbooks, videos, countdown timers and other interactive content to their shoppers.

"We understood early on that ecommerce brands need a single platform that is intuitive, user-friendly and powered by unique features that drive conversions. Our drag-and-drop mobile app builder, real-time app updates, interactive push notifications and 3D Shopping functionality give brands all the tools they need to vastly improve engagement from mobile customers," said Sina Mobasser. "Between Eric's vision and my experience, we knew we could create a platform to fulfill the needs of ecommerce brands on a massive scale."

Shopify has become the leading 3D-enabled commerce platform and Tapcart is a key technological partner in the effort. Fashion Nova, the wildly popular online fashion brand with over 16 million Instagram followers, and long-time Tapcart customer, unveiled a first-to-market collaboration that introduced augmented reality shopping into their mobile app. Understanding that mobile shopping often disconnects consumers from the emotional and tactile experience they get through traditional brick and mortar stores, Tapcart developed AR functionality for Fashion Nova that allows customers to view products in 3D and virtually assemble an outfit while shopping.

Tapcart is the platform of choice for many of the world's fastest-growing brands, including Chubbies, The Hundreds and JLUXLABEL. "Tapcart has allowed us to take our customer loyalty to the next level. With The Hundreds app we can stay connected with our top customers at all times," said Ceilidh MacLeod, Digital Director at The Hundreds. "In a time when brands are putting out releases every week, it can be hard to maintain loyalty, but having a mobile app has allowed us to park a spot on our top customers' screens, engage our customers with push notifications and offer a great mobile shopping experience."

About Tapcart

Tapcart is a SaaS platform that allows Shopify merchants to create, launch and manage mobile shopping apps with no coding required. Tapcart was founded in 2017 by Eric Netsch and Sina Mobasser, who set out to prioritize the needs of ecommerce brands based on their prior experience in the mobile app space. Eric was the founder of Mobile First Studios, a full-service mobile development agency that worked with companies such as HBO, Heineken and Morgan Stanley. Sina co-founded and was COO of TestMax, which created the first comprehensive test prep courses for mobile devices, and created Pop Quiz, a Top-10 iPhone app used by millions. Tapcart is a Shopify Plus partner and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. To learn more about Tapcart, visit https://tapcart.co.

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a leading venture capital firm focused on investments in the Internet and mobile markets. With offices in the two media capitals of the world – New York and Los Angeles – Greycroft is uniquely positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen them as their partners. Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media and technology industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain visibility, build strategic relationships, bring their products to market, and build successful businesses. Greycroft manages in excess of $1 billion and has made over 200 investments since inception in leading fundraising rounds for companies such as Acorns, App Annie, Boxed, Braintree, Buddy Media, Everything But The House, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, Icertis, JW Player, Maker Studios, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Trunk Club, Venmo, WideOrbit, and Yeahka. For more on Greycroft, visit https://greycroft.com.

