TapClassifieds Announces New Sr. Vice President of Sales and Customer Success

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClassifieds announces today Mark Salcido will serve the company as the new Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success. He shall report to TapClassifieds CEO Jaideep Jain. Salcido will direct TapClassifieds overall sales strategy and development to increase the company's presence within the automotive digital marketing market.

Mark Salcido has 20+ years of working within the digital space. Salcido is an accomplished business leader, visionary, and inspiration within his industry. Salcido will join TapClassifieds from Digital Air Strike, where he was Senior Vice President of Media Solutions. He has previously held executive leadership positions leading sales organizations at Target Media Partners Interactive, CBS Local Media, and Ticketmaster-Citysearch.

"We are excited to have Mark join the TapClassifieds team. He is a well-recognized domain expert in digital marketing, and his experience and insights will prove to be invaluable to TapClassifieds' continued success," said Jaideep Jain, CEO TapClassifieds.

"I've been impressed with TapClassifieds' growth and industry-leading solutions for a number of years. I am honored to be joining the team at this time. I look forward to driving new business, growing our existing channel partnerships, and delivering even more value to our customers," said Salcido.

About TapClassifieds:

TapClassifieds' leading digital marketing platform is designed to help automotive dealers reach and engage the modern car shopper. Inc. 5000 recognizes TapClassifieds as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company has won several awards, including the AWA 2019 digital marketing award and SI 100 Most Promising Tech companies.

For more information, visit the TapClassifieds website at www.tapclassifieds.com.

