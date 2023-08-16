This year, the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies honors TapClassifieds for the 5th year in a row.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, TapClassifieds has been recognized in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. TapClassifieds is being celebrated once again for its success and innovation in the automotive and marketing automation industries. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.

TapClassifieds Celebrates Making the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company List 5 Years in a Row

Of all the companies that have been listed since the first Inc. 5000 in 1982, only 6% of them have made the list five times, let alone five years in a row. TapClassifieds CEO Jaideep Jain says, "We are honored to join the elite group of companies that have been recognized in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. For any company, landing a spot on this list becomes more difficult each consecutive year as it requires continuously increasing growth and success to meet the same benchmark. The fact that TapClassifieds has succeeded in making the list five years in a row is a testament to our continued resilience and commitment to innovation and growth."

This year, the company has continued to develop the capabilities of its marketing automation platform and expand its automotive network, granting it the ability to better support clients' digital acceleration, drive new growth, and create real-world impact. "We owe immense gratitude to everyone who has contributed to our success. We could not have accomplished this without our wonderful TapClassifeds' team, partners, and customers," says Jaideep Jain.

About TapClassifieds:

TapClassifieds is an industry-leading technology company that offers a digital marketing platform to help automotive dealerships reach, engage, and convert digital shoppers into customers. The award-winning platform utilizes marketing automation, customer engagement, and data analytics within the TapAutomotive Network to augment and support its clients' marketing strategies. The platform's engagement and unified messaging capabilities help businesses easily engage with their customers through all communication channels.

