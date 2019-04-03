TapClassifieds Wins 2019 AWA Award for Digital Marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Pasch is pleased to announce that TapClassifieds has won a 2019 AWA Award in the Digital Marketing category for their Sold.Cars Platform.

TapClassifieds gives dealers the tools they need to reach and engage the modern shopper. Today's shoppers are researching on smartphones and on average only visit less than two dealerships before purchasing a vehicle. Progressive dealers are shifting strategies and leaving their competitors in the dust. TapClassifieds knows how to market vehicles to the ever elusive millennial demographic. Rapidly this generation is no longer hitting the pavement, but rather typing on their phone keys in their search for a new vehicle. TapClassifieds digital marketing platform channels all the communications between the dealership and customers into a single interface making it easy for the dealerships to stay connected with their shoppers.

Sold.Cars is a one-stop shop for automotive advertising across the web displaying vehicles on Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Marketplace, Google, Letgo, and Craigslist. Their platform can advertise cars, RV's, boats, motorcycles and powersports equipment. TapClassifieds uses machine learning technology and algorithms to ensure all ads are featured at the right times of day for optimum success for their dealerships. Their digital marketing platform makes keeping track of all communications across different mediums and platforms easy. No more toggling between different social media sites and platforms to communicate with customers. The unique platform allows dealerships to safely have their employees respond to customers online without handing out highly sensitive business social media passwords and access. Contact a TapClassifieds representative to discuss social media security precautions, and how a dealership can protect themselves against those with malicious intent. "At TapClassifieds, we are excited to use technology to help our dealers increase the volume and quality of their leads," says Jaideep Jain, CEO. "We optimize and automate the marketing process so the dealer's sales team can spend more time doing what they do best - sell more vehicles."

TapClassifieds offers a fully managed white glove solution that gives its dealers the best ROI for their marketing spend. Their platform is 100% transparent and it allows all their dealers and agencies to monitor, track, and revise any of their multiple campaigns.

We congratulate TapClassifieds for being named a 2019 AWA winner and thank them for their continued innovation in this area of automotive marketing.

MORE ABOUT THE 2019 AWA AWARDS

This year, the AWAs presented dozens of awards to the best website and technology products on the market for car dealers. For more information about all the winners of the AWAs, please visit http://awa.autos/.

