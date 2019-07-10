TapClicks Acquires Marketing Intelligence Provider iSpionage

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks, the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced it has acquired iSpionage , a Silicon Valley-based developer of SaaS-based competitive intelligence solutions for advertising, search marketing and SEO. The iSpionage acquisition follows a number of recent acquisitions by TapClicks, including StatX , Raven Tools and several other marketing analytics and reporting, SEO and digital reputation management solutions. Adding iSpionage to TapClicks' already-robust portfolio, which includes the flagship TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform , enables the company to deliver the most comprehensive unified marketing intelligence solution set in the industry.

"Marketers are looking for better ways to gain competitive intelligence, and iSpionage offers a groundbreaking approach. Recent M&A activity in the MarTech and AdTech sectors is a testament to the hunger for these intelligence-enabling technologies," said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. "TapClicks' vision — a unique approach — is for a completely unified platform where data integration between solutions is seamless and ease-of-use is paramount. iSpionage's competitive intelligence solutions, in combination with our proprietary machine learning capabilities, will enable the TapClicks recommendation engine to draw data comparisons beyond any other analytics and intelligence providers."

iSpionage's intelligence and research offerings include capabilities for tracking, analyzing and reporting on SEM performance, SEO ranking, and competitive advertising content, landing pages and messaging. iSpionage also provides access to a massive database of PPC and SEO keyword data from Google, Bing and Yahoo, including 61 million keywords, 260 million ad copy variations, and 53 million domains, that provide deep competitive intelligence.

In conjunction with TapClicks' acquisition, iSpionage has announced a powerful, new and easy-to-use SEO rank tracking feature, SEO Watch , which delivers actionable insights to help marketers outrank their competition. SEO Watch allows users to:

Visualize SEO success to drill into the specific keywords and page content that drive optimal results;

Obtain up-to-date and reliable SEO ranking data from more than 130 countries with data down to the local level;

Identify traffic opportunities by highlighting gaps in SEO content strategy and learn what competitors are doing to score top positions; and,

Automate SEO reporting to save marketer man hours using white-labeled SEO reports that can be shared directly with clients.

With additional alert features that provide notifications when competitors make changes to their advertising content, SEM strategy, landing pages or PPC campaigns, iSpionage enables marketers to monitor competitors' funnels from acquisition to conversion to see precisely what is working to inform more strategic campaign decisions. Marketers can glean actionable intelligence that breaks down how to best leveraging creative landing pages and advertising copy to drive campaign strategy and advertising spend to deliver ROI.

"iSpionage is an excellent enhancement to the TapClicks' portfolio of solutions, particularly considering the company's huge customer base, which includes marketing agencies, brands and media companies," said Leon Krishnayana, director of product marketing, TapClicks, and former CEO and founder of iSpionage. "Adding competitive advertising and marketing intelligence from iSpionage into TapClicks complements the TapClicks vision for a unified platform offering that provides marketers with unparalleled strategic insights."

Krishnayana has joined the company to oversee the future development of TapClicks' search solutions. "It's exciting to become part of an organization that is a leader in marketing operations solutions. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation in MarTech together," he said.

iSpionage has worked with more than 35,000 agencies, consultants and in-house marketers to improve prospecting and new business opportunities, as well as drive targeted traffic, generate more leads and increase conversion rates. For more information on iSpionage, please visit https://www.ispionage.com/ .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for TapClicks Inc.

TapClicks@luminapr.com

SOURCE TapClicks

Related Links

http://www.tapclicks.com

