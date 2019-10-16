TapClicks Adds Amazon Advertising to its Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , a global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, announced today that it is now integrated with the Amazon Advertising API. This integration is now an additional offering of the TapClicks Partner Program , a community purpose-built to serve the growing needs of marketers and agencies that are faced with increasingly sophisticated technology and data landscapes.

By integrating with the Amazon Advertising API, TapClicks will help marketers and advertisers access, analyze and report on their Amazon advertising campaigns via the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform . Through streamlined access to the TapClicks Platform, Amazon advertisers will be able to enhance their abilities to advertise with intent and to reach and engage Amazon customers throughout the shopping journey.

As a result of this integration, insights from Amazon advertising campaigns, including display and video, will be available for integration into TapClicks' unified interface via the TapClicks MarketPlace , which includes more than 240 partner integrations, with new solutions added monthly.

"TapClicks is thrilled to have integrated with the Amazon Advertising API. This brings a wealth of benefits to marketers and advertisers," said Noah Jacobson, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy, TapClicks. "This enables customers to infuse their campaigns and programs with an unprecedented depth of intelligence, optimizing channel mix and ROI."

TapClicks' partner program offers tiered partnerships to marketers and agencies in addition to a number of co-marketing resources , including collaboration on thought leadership opportunities, as well as the ability to offer TapClicks' analytics and intelligence directly to customers through branded reports. Certified partners also receive featured MarketPlace listings in addition to priority referrals from the TapClicks sales team.

For more information and to access Amazon Advertising in the TapClicks MarketPlace, click here .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is a leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Press Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

646-741-8358

taplicks@luminapr.com

SOURCE TapClicks

Related Links

http://www.tapclicks.com

