TapClicks Integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud to Improve Omnichannel Data Analytics, Campaign Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced its integration with the Adobe Experience Cloud.

With this integration, marketers will be able to blend performance data from the Adobe Experience Cloud with data from the hundreds of additional integrations provided by TapClicks to create a holistic view of performance across the omnichannel spectrum. In addition, Adobe Experience Cloud users will now have access to the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform directly through the Adobe Exchange, and data from Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will now be accessible directly through the TapClicks MarketPlace .

"Integrating TapClicks into the Adobe Experience Cloud and vice versa is a boon for marketers on both platforms," said Noah Jacobson, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy, TapClicks. "TapClicks' ease of use for analysis, reporting and visualization, with the added benefit of our orders and workflow capabilities, is unparalleled and offers real-time access to sophisticated campaign intelligence. Adding Adobe's solutions into our data streams extends the value delivered by TapClicks by combining our simplicity of analysis with Adobe's best of breed marketing solutions to create real insights into omnichannel performance."

Marketers continue to be challenged by the lack of ability to effectively leverage data across multiple marketing channels, according to Gartner's 2019 Multichannel Marketing Survey . By providing access to each other's solutions directly through their respective platforms, TapClicks and Adobe are simplifying omni- and multi-channel data aggregation, analysis and reporting. This, in turn, makes campaign management easier and more effective with a suite of solutions that deliver actionable intelligence to enhance strategic decision making, optimize channel mix and maximize return on investment.

"The ability to pull data from Adobe Experience Cloud solutions directly through the TapClicks platform and blend it with data from all of our other channels has led to measurable improvements in engagement and overall campaign performance," said Peter Platt, President, Accountable Digital, a Rochester, NY-based digital marketing firm that relies on TapClicks and the Adobe Experience Cloud to drive campaign success. "Many of the analytics and intelligence solutions out there are not easy to use or efficient enough to move at the speed that agencies like ours require. TapClicks simplifies data analysis across channels so we can focus on improving business results, not data science."

TapClick's flagship solution, the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform, is an automated omnichannel marketing operation and intelligence solution that helps advertisers and marketers analyze and measure campaign performance to deliver business insights quickly and effectively. The platform was developed for use by agencies, media companies, franchises, and marketers from organizations of any size, including HIPAA covered entities. Through the TapClicks MarketPlace, users have access to instant-on, API-based, near-real-time data unification capabilities that integrate data from hundreds of native sources that now include the Adobe Experience Cloud in addition to the most popular advertising and marketing solutions used in the industry today.

For more information and to access the Adobe Experience Cloud Advertising in the TapClicks MarketPlace, click here .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

