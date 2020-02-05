TapClicks Introduces Local SEM Monitoring Capabilities into iSpionage Marketing Intelligence Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the leading marketing solution for intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced its new local SEM monitoring feature, Local SEM Campaign Watch , for iSpionage , TapClicks' competitive marketing intelligence solution for advertising, search marketing, and SEO. Local SEM Campaign Watch allows users to monitor paid search competitors in any country, state, county, city and zip code.

"iSpionage's latest ability to deliver competitive marketing intelligence, especially PPC and SEM data, at the local level, is unrivaled," said Leon Krishnayana, director of product, TapClicks. "Some of our customers have already seen incredible results, for example closing more than $100K in new business, by putting this technology into action. It's a great solution for sales enablement in addition to formulating SEM and PPC strategies that outperform competitors."

The introduction of Local SEM Campaign Watch makes iSpionage one of the first competitive marketing solutions that can provide full transparency into competitors' conversions strategies, from acquisition to conversion, and provide landing pages snapshots that uncover competitors' offers in their PPC landing pages. Digital agencies, in-house marketers, consultants, brands and businesses alike can gain deep data insights that can be used to determine their own SEM performance, identify unseen weaknesses and monitor competitive PPC offers. As a result, users can gain a competitive edge to build better ads and PPC offers, generate more targeted new business proposals and increase sales conversions.

Users will also be able to visualize their SEM data insights through iSpionage's newly introduced Users' Journey Report and its proprietary Impression Share Quadrant. The Users' Journey Report provides a visualized conversion path from competitors' keywords to landing pages, enabling marketers to gain insights that help outperform competitors' strategies, improve conversions and generate more leads. The Impression Share Quadrant graphically maps market positioning, keyword ranking and more against competitors at the local and national level.

"Visualizing our competitors' conversion pathway via the Users' Journey Report gives us a competitive edge, that in combination with iSpionage's SEM and SEO intelligence capabilities, help us curate campaign strategies that optimize creative landing pages and advertising copy to deliver measurable ROI," said Curt Cuscino, founder & CEO of HypeLife Brands, a startup marketing and brand development agency based in Southern California. "The geo-local competitive insights from the Local SEM Campaign Watch feature are the icing on the cake that enable us to dominate localized markets and beyond."

iSpionage's full suite of marketing intelligence and research capabilities includes the ability to track, analyze and report on SEM performance, SEO ranking, and competitive advertising content, landing pages and messaging. With additional alert features that provide notifications when competitors make changes to their advertising content, SEM strategy, landing pages or PPC campaigns, iSpionage enables marketers to monitor competitors' funnels from acquisition to conversion to see precisely what is working to inform more strategic campaign decisions. iSpionage also provides access to a massive database of PPC and SEO keyword data from Google, Bing, and Yahoo, including 61 million keywords, 260 million ad copy variations, and 53 million domains, that provide deep competitive intelligence.

For more information on iSpionage, please visit https://www.ispionage.com/ .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for TapClicks Inc.

TapClicks@luminapr.com

SOURCE TapClicks

Related Links

https://www.tapclicks.com

