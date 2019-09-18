TapClicks Joins Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks, the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced that it has joined the Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program, a growing community of innovative advertising technology and service companies committed to delivering a higher standard of technology integration and client services to digital marketers.

As a new partner, TapClicks has been specifically selected and integrated into Verizon Media's marketplace for native advertising. Additionally, TapClicks' customers, including media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises and HIPAA covered entities, will have the ability to use the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform to access, analyze and report on performance data for advertising campaigns placed through the Verizon Media Ad Platform.

"We're delighted to be recognized as a Verizon Media Preferred Partner," said Noah Jacobson, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy, TapClicks. "This partnership is a testament to the impact of TapClicks' automated omnichannel marketing platform, and supports our mission of providing marketers with industry-leading tools that improve campaign effectiveness."

The Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program offers a wide range of resources, training and support to help partner members grow their businesses. Preferred Partners have passed a rigorous selection process and represent industry innovators and services that help simplify the process of driving digital marketing results.

"Verizon Media is excited to work with TapClicks, the latest industry-leading partner who has committed to a higher standard of Verizon Media Ad Platform product integration and client services to drive advertiser performance, scale and ROI," said Thomas Brennan, Head of Verizon Media Ad Platform Partner Development.

For more information and to access the Verizon Media Native Ads Platform in the TapClicks MarketPlace, click here .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a subsidiary of Verizon, is a values-led company committed to building brands people love. We reach over one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands. A global leader in digital and mobile, Verizon Media is shaping the future of media. For more on Verizon Media, visit www.verizonmedia.com .

