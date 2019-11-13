TapClicks Launches Global Partner Program to Strengthen Ecosystem of AdTech and MarTech Integrations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced the launch of the TapClicks Partner Program , a new community purpose-built to serve the growing needs of marketers and agencies that are faced with increasingly sophisticated technology and data landscapes. The tiered channel program will provide partners with marketing, sales and technology support to extend the value of the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform by enabling marketers to become more data-driven and improve performance through the use of advanced analytics, intelligence, and reporting capabilities.

The marketing technology landscape has expanded to more than 7,000 solutions , prompting an explosion of data and an increasingly complex MarTech stack. With the growing diversity of data sets, advertisers and marketers need greater access to advanced technologies that alleviate the inherent complexity of advertising and marketing data to deliver actionable intelligence and enhance strategic decision making.

"Advertisers and marketers are challenged by the industry's big data problem. We have a market full of enabling solutions that deliver massive data sets, but few marketers have the resources to make this data actionable," said Noah Jacobson, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy, TapClicks. "Through our partnerships, TapClicks is able to provide an unprecedented depth of intelligence to a greater number of marketers so they can be smarter about using data to improve performance across all touchpoints of the customer journey."

The TapClicks Partner Program was developed to help AdTech and MarTech solution providers integrate their solutions quickly and easily into the TapClicks MarketPlace , which includes hundreds of additional partner integrations. The TapClicks MarketPlace provides the added benefit of exposure to all of TapClicks' customers, including more than 4,000 media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The program also provides a way for managed service providers and agencies to help customers scale their advertising and marketing programs while making the management of data privacy and compliance requirements seamless.

"TapClicks' partner ecosystem gives us a range of resources that help us scale and extend the value of our platform. Our customers are able to easily harness the power of TapClicks' intelligence and operations solutions so they can more effectively optimize their campaigns for omnichannel success and positive ROI," said Daniell Robertson, VP, Strategic Alliances, Choozle, a TapClicks Select Partner. "In addition, the TapClicks channel framework offers a comprehensive referral program that helps drive profitability for our own organization, creating a double bottom line unparalleled in the industry."

The TapClicks Partner Program offers multiple tiers as well as a referral program for partners and MSPs to enable their marketing and sales teams with an easy and profitable way to integrate marketing analytics and reporting, orders and task management, and marketing operations capabilities into their offerings. The four tiers include:

Start-up Partner — For partners with newly developed marketing applications and a limited number of TapClicks deployments, TapClicks offers referral programs for new opportunities, social media content syndication, partner award opportunities, and demand-generation campaigns in a box.

Select Partner — For partners with some application experience, TapClicks offers established integration support and training along with branded exposure in the TapClicks MarketPlace, an invitation to the TapClicks Partner Summit and access to a number of business development, account planning, and product and sales training resources.

Certified Partner — For partners with extensive application deployments and that have completed the TapClicks certification criteria, the Certified Partner tier offers all the benefits mentioned above plus opportunities to collaborate on co-marketing and communications initiatives, a dedicated partner account manager and certified partner-specific branding.

Premier Partner — For partners with client and application experience and a joint go-to-market agreement, TapClicks offers strategic relationship management benefits in addition to premier partner-specific branding, priority support and training, the opportunity to be featured in an external solution spotlight and featured blog posts as well as conference sponsorships included.

A number of global partners have already joined TapClicks' program, including Amazon Ads , Centro DSP , Choozle , Yelp and Yext . A full list of integration partners is available in the TapClicks MarketPlace. For more information and to apply to become a partner, click here .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Press Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

646-741-8358

tapclicks@luminapr.com

SOURCE TapClicks

Related Links

https://www.tapclicks.com

