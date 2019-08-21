TapClicks Raises $10M to Advance Predictive Analytics and Attribution In Marketing Operations Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced it has raised $10 million in equity funding from Boathouse Capital , a private equity firm with over $350 million under management. TapClicks will utilize the funding for acquisitions and growth, as well as integrating predictive analytics and modeling capabilities and advanced attribution solutions using intelligence gathered from marketing campaign data into its extensive suite of automated omnichannel operations and intelligence solutions. These innovations will enable marketers from small businesses, media companies, agencies and franchises to predict marketing and business outcomes across an unlimited number of scenarios at the click of a button.

Predicting the optimal advertising spend for ROI is a long-running marketing dilemma. With budgets tight and executive teams demanding results, marketers must be able to predict how marketing investments will drive campaign success. A recent study by AlixPartners found that of the $60 billion spent by global consumer product advertisers on digital ads, more than half had either a negative return or the ROI was not even measured. Gartner research predicts advances in automated marketing systems will help marketers extend the reach of multichannel campaigns to increase response rates by 25% over the next four years.

"Recent acquisitions in the data analytics space — Datorama and Tableau by Salesforce, Looker by Google, and Origami Logic by Intuit — signal the hunger for technologies that can draw intelligence from massive sets of data. But competing solutions can be expensive, require extensive support for deployment, and don't make the best use of the available data," said Babak Hedayati, CEO, TapClicks. "TapClicks is on a mission to make the results of marketing investments easier to predict through the integration of artificial intelligence into an easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy solution."

As marketers seek new ways to drive efficiencies in operations and return on marketing investment, TapClicks' SaaS-delivered platform provides a single, intuitive dashboard that simplifies data sharing and integration, enhancing visibility into marketing operations and campaign performance to effectively map omnichannel customer journeys and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing channels side by side. With further development in AI and machine learning, TapClicks can boost the availability of intelligence marketers need to solve their ROI challenge.

"TapClicks' analytics capabilities provide a real benefit to our agency as well as our customers – helping us grow while improving the accuracy of campaign analysis and success as a result," said Todd Schumacher, founder and managing partner, Vici Media, a full-service digital advertising technology company. "We expect TapClicks' newest developments will help us more effectively manage our clients' digital campaigns and deliver intelligence to determine the optimal targeting and channel mix as our customers scale their programs."

A repeat investor in TapClicks, Boathouse Capital is committed to the vision of the company and value that it delivers to its users. "With a growing demand for data analytics capabilities in today's market, TapClicks is a leader in marketing data and intelligence," said Chong Moua, general partner, Boathouse Capital. "TapClicks' strategy, emphasizing automation and scalable omnichannel optimization, is fueling rapid growth, which validates our sustained investment in the company."

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for TapClicks Inc.

TapClicks@luminapr.com

SOURCE TapClicks

Related Links

http://www.tapclicks.com

