TapClicks Wins "Best Marketing Performance Management Solution" in 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced that the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Marketing Performance Management Solution" award by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform is an automated omnichannel marketing intelligence platform that helps marketers deliver business insights quickly and effectively. TapClicks integrates more than 200 marketing, advertising and social data sources for use by enterprise marketers as well as small businesses, media companies, agencies, franchises as well as marketers who must comply with HIPAA. TapClicks empowers customers with deep intelligence to optimize campaign performance and deliver high-performance business results. It provides dynamic capabilities for data and media analysis, reporting and visualization and collaboration, as well as marketing operations and management.

"Marketers face an increasingly sophisticated MarTech stack. Add in the complexity of managing omnichannel campaigns and dynamic customer experiences and you have a scenario where marketers are inundated with performance data from innumerable sources with no way to make sense of it," said Babak Hedayati, co-founder and CEO, TapClicks. "Compiling, analyzing and reporting on marketing data is traditionally time-consuming and imprecise — this has only gotten worse in the omnichannel age. TapClicks' mission is to help marketers make sense of data, make it easy to report on and make it actionable. This recognition from the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards validates our accomplishments in this regard."

Among TapClicks' key differentiators is the ability to integrate, ingest and analyze large volumes of data from native sources, including the Google stack (Google Ads, Google Analytics, Google My Business, YouTube, etc.), Facebook (Fb Ads, Fb Insight, Instagram), Hubspot, LinkedIn (Ads, Business Pages), Twitter (Ads, Social), Adobe (Video Ads, Marketo, etc.), The Trade Desk, Simpli.fi, Yext, Uberall and RavenTools. The platform also features automated capabilities to create links between datasets for deep visibility into marketing performance.

"The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides marketers with a unified user interface and user experience with the largest number of built-in integrations on the market. The platform's ability to automatically deliver customized analytics dashboards and business-critical insights is quickly becoming the industry standard," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "TapClicks delivers an unparalleled level of intelligence that supercharges business decision making far beyond the traditional marketing stack, and we are thrilled to name the company a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc., TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, CA with locations in Boston, Nashville, and New York City, as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

