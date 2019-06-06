TapClicks Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Marketing Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks, the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, announced today that it has received the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Marketing/Public Relations Products in The 17th Annual American Business Awards SM. The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are based on the results of public voting across 51 different categories. TapClicks received the most votes among other Marketing and Public Relations category entrants, signaling the company's growing market penetration and its customers' affinity for its advanced MarTech solutions.

"TapClicks' customers tell it best! Knowing that this award is a direct result of the efforts of our customers, partners, employees and extended network makes it extremely meaningful to our company," said Babak Hedayati, TapClicks CEO. "This award highlights our ability to deliver a powerful marketing platform that instills brand loyalty and support among our customers."

For more information on TapClicks and the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform, please visit www.tapclicks.com .

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, CA with locations in Boston, Nashville, and New York City, as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

