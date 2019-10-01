TAPCO Acquires Milwaukee-Based Adaptive Micro Systems, LLC

BROWN DEER, Wis., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, announced today the acquisition of Milwaukee-based Adaptive Micro Systems, LLC, a manufacturer and service provider of outdoor and indoor LED displays.

The acquisition includes all business assets, proprietary technology and personnel, increasing TAPCO's share of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market and adding industry-leading LED displays to its product portfolio.

Adaptive Dynamic Message Board at a tollway Adaptive Dynamic Message Board in work zone

"Adaptive Micro Systems has been a long-time partner of ours," says Eric Stangel, TAPCO Chief Financial Officer. "Their products, staff and market alignment, specifically ITS and mass transit, will significantly enhance TAPCO's ability to serve our core customers while creating growth opportunities in new business sectors."

Adaptive Micro Systems, LLC will continue to operate under that name and maintain its manufacturing facility at 7840 N. 86th St., Milwaukee, Wisc. Customers will receive the same high-quality products and services they have come to expect from both organizations.



About TAPCO:



As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our world-renowned line of LED-enhanced solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. Visit tapconet.com for more information or join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Adaptive:

With over 35 years of experience, Adaptive provides a robust variety of innovative LED signage solutions specifically designed to be easy to maintain and operate. Known for its reliability and breakthrough technologies, Adaptive has the LED displays, modules, boards and more that professionals can trust.

