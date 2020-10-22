TAPCO Announces Purchase of Building in Milwaukee, WI to Support Continued Growth

BROWN DEER, Wis., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, announced today it has purchased a building – located at 7840 N. 86th St. in Milwaukee, WI – that formerly served as the headquarters of Adaptive Micro Systems, a manufacturer of dynamic message signs (DMS) and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions.

TAPCO Render of future building enhancements planned for 2021

The acquisition of the 70,000 square-foot facility, which will transform into the company's first-ever innovation center, was for the sole purpose of driving product advancement and strategic expansion into the DMS and ITS markets.

"Adding a dedicated innovation center to the TAPCO portfolio enables us to provide our customers with even more cutting-edge solutions for maximizing safety," said TAPCO Managing Director Eric Stangel. "We remain committed to our customers, as well as our industry-leading suppliers and distributors, as we grow."

The purchase of the new facility officially closed on September 30, 2020, with future building modification plans starting in 2021.

About TAPCO:

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our world-renowned line of LED-enhanced solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. Visit tapconet.com for more information or join the conversation on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Adaptive:

With over 35 years of experience, Adaptive provides a robust variety of innovative LED signage solutions specifically designed to be easy to maintain and operate. Known for its reliability and breakthrough technologies, Adaptive has the LED displays, modules, boards and more that professionals can trust.

