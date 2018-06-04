TAPCO Introduces Innovative Solar Top-of-Pole Self-Contained Control Cabinet and New RRFB at ITS America Annual Meeting

BROWN DEER, Wis., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic & Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, announced today the introduction of two new products that will be on display in booth 241 at the ITS America Annual Meeting in Detroit, Michigan, June 4 through June 7.

The new products include:

Dimmable Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon Light Bars with Universal Mounting Bracket Solar Top-of-Pole Self-Contained Control Cabinet

Top-of-pole self-contained control cabinet with 44Ah of battery power to support XAV2-LED push buttons, a TAPCO industry exclusive. To simplify ordering and installation, the cabinet also includes a universal mounting bracket that accommodates all sizes of commonly used metal or wood posts. Featuring an integrated 20 watt solar panel, the powder-coated aluminum cabinet is designed for quick installation and a clean appearance.

Dimmable Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) light bars that comply with the Federal Highway Administration's Interim Approval 21 recommendation. These new light bars include integrated, simple-to-deploy pedestrian indicators on both sides of the bar to adapt to every use case, as well as a new, universal mounting bracket that provides road-side adjustability and accommodates all sizes of commonly used metal or wood posts to simplify ordering and installation.

These innovations establish TAPCO as the only traffic control manufacturer that designs a top-of-pole, self-contained cabinet that supports XAV2-LED push button activation with dimmable RRFB light bars.

"Our Pedestrian Crosswalk Systems have become an integral solution for agencies and road operators who demand innovation in both product design and installation ease," said Jon Zick, Director of Engineering and Marketing at TAPCO. "The introduction of these products solidifies TAPCO as the North American leader in Pedestrian Crosswalk Systems."

