TAPCO Launches New Connected Vehicle Interface at ITE Annual Meeting

BROWN DEER, Wis., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic & Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO) – manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products – today introduced its new Connected Vehicle Interface, which will be on display in booth M23 at the ITE Annual Meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 20 through August 23.

Connected Vehicle Interface

This innovative enhancement option will upgrade new and existing AC and solar-powered TAPCO Intelligent Warning Systems to integrate with connected vehicle ready infrastructure. The Connected Vehicle Interface communicates with Smart City Road Side Units (RSUs) to relay Intelligent Warning System activation data to connected vehicles via Dedicated Short-Range Communication, 4G or 5G networks, providing drivers with instant in-vehicle alerts.

The Connected Vehicle Interface transfers system data through integration with local Advanced Traffic Management Systems providing officials with activation trends, status information and actionable insight into each connected system.

"As connected vehicles and smart city infrastructure continue to evolve, we decided now was the right time to ensure all TAPCO Intelligent Warning Systems have the capability to be connected vehicle ready," said Jon Zick, Director of Engineering and Marketing at TAPCO. "The Connected Vehicle Interface allows TAPCO to tap into existing RSUs to enhance driver responsiveness to our Intelligent Warning Systems. This innovation signals to our customers that we're dedicated to advancing our technology in step with the needs of smart city and connected infrastructure."

Attendees will be able to view a live demonstration of the Connected Vehicle Interface at booth M23 to see firsthand how it enables TAPCO Intelligent Warning Systems to communicate seamlessly with connected vehicle ready infrastructure.

To see this groundbreaking technology in person, visit http://www.ite.org/annualmeeting/ to register for the Joint ITE International and Midwestern/Great Lakes Districts Annual Meeting and Exhibit.





About TAPCO:

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our world-renowned line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations.

SOURCE TAPCO

