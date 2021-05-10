TAPCO Named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

BROWN DEER, Wis., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, announced today it has been named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Top Workplaces award is a yearly award given to 140 outstanding businesses in southeastern Wisconsin based on criteria such as opportunities for career growth, compensation, benefits and company leadership. The winners are determined based solely on employee feedback via an anonymous survey.

"Being named a Top Workplace speaks to the encouraging and collaborative workplace culture we strive to maintain here at TAPCO, which is reflected in our employees' feedback," said TAPCO Managing Director Eric Stangel. "We are honored to be recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with this award."

TAPCO is headquartered in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, recently acquired an Innovation Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has an additional office in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The company has a total of 310 employees, with no layoffs occurring due to COVID-19.

About TAPCO: As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our world-renowned line of LED-enhanced solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. Visit tapconet.com for more information or join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

