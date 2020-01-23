TAPCO Releases New SafeWalk™ Crosswalk Illuminator Ahead of ATSSA's 50th Annual Convention & Traffic Expo

BROWN DEER, Wis., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, announced today its new pedestrian safety solution – the SafeWalk™ Crosswalk Illuminator – ahead of the 2020 ATSSA Annual Convention and Traffic Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Offering an innovative way for traffic safety professionals to increase nighttime pedestrian visibility, the SafeWalk™ Crosswalk Illuminator lights up entire two-lane crosswalks at night, when 75 percent of pedestrian deaths occur, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This first-of-its-kind crosswalk lighting enhancement works in tandem with popular TAPCO pedestrian solutions like Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons (RRFBs), BlinkerSigns and BlinkerBeacons. As recommended by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the illuminator lights up crosswalks at a minimum of 20 LUX.

"Our goal is always to maximize safety," says TAPCO Director of Marketing, Morgan Marks. "Nearly 6,000 pedestrians are killed each year, often because motorists don't notice them. The SafeWalk™ Crosswalk Illuminator can help change that by increasing visibility via unique technology that uses a flood light on the approach area of the crosswalk and a beam light on the middle — making pedestrians clearly visible and hard to ignore."

Key features include:

Activates concurrently with LED-enhanced warning alerts

Only activates at night, extending battery life and increasing autonomy

Fits on most intelligent warning system (IWS) poles

Allows for precise light focus at most crossings

Built to withstand harsh weather due to rugged enclosure

To view this life-saving innovation in person, visit booth #1343 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from Sun., Jan. 26 through Tue., Jan. 28, 2020.

The SafeWalk™ Crosswalk Illuminator is now available everywhere. For more information, visit tapconet.com.

About TAPCO:

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our world-renowned line of LED-enhanced solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. Visit tapconet.com for more information or join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

