TAPCO to Host Live Wrong-Way Alert System Demonstrations at ITS America Annual Meeting

BROWN DEER, Wis., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic & Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO), the manufacturer of the TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert System, will host a live system demonstration at the ITS America Annual Meeting in Detroit, Michigan, from Tuesday, June 5, through Thursday, June 7.

The demonstration will provide a unique opportunity for traffic professionals and interested parties to see firsthand how this proven solution reduces wrong-way driving events by as much as 38 percent.1

TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert System installed in San Antonio, Texas TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert System

In the demonstration, participants will ride inside a vehicle and experience the driver's perspective in a simulated wrong-way driving event, observing LED-enhanced warning alerts and other functions performed by the system. Participants will then see the traffic manager's perspective of a TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert System as notifications arrive to a user's screen via email, voice or text message, alerting the recipient of a wrong-way incident.

"The ITS America Annual Meeting offers a unique opportunity for us to showcase our end-to-end solution for traffic professionals battling wrong-way driving on a daily basis," said Lindsay Lau, Director of Sales at TAPCO. "More than 200 systems have been deployed across 17 states nationwide, and seeing firsthand how the system detects vehicles, alerts drivers and notifies the proper officials of an active wrong-way incident will be valuable for agencies searching for an innovative solution to deter wrong-way drivers."

TAPCO Wrong-Way Alert Systems are custom engineered for each ramp configuration and surrounding environmental factors. System options include:

A selection of detection sensors to ensure system activation

A variety of attention-grabbing LED-enhanced alerts

BlinkLink® powered by TAPCO software to collect real-time data, capture wrong-way event images and send vehicle information to select recipients through email, text and voice notifications

Integration with local traffic management centers to proactively warn right-way drivers via overhead message boards

Demonstrations will run every 30 minutes beginning at 10 AM on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. To register for available slots, visit https://planetm.connect.space/itsdetroit2018

1 Texas Transportation Institute: Assessment of the Effectiveness of Wrong-Way Driver Countermeasures and Mitigation Methods

About TAPCO:

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our world-renowned line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations.

Contact: Steve Paulus

Phone: (262) 649-4459

Fax: (800) 444-0331

196494@email4pr.com

5100 West Brown Deer Road

Brown Deer, WI 53223

(800) 236-0112

www.tapconet.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapco-to-host-live-wrong-way-alert-system-demonstrations-at-its-america-annual-meeting-300658750.html

SOURCE TAPCO

Related Links

https://planetm.connect.space/itsdetroit2018

