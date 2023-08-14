Tape Face to Debut New Residency Inside Underground Theater at MGM Grand

Tickets on Sale Today at 2 p.m. PT; Show Begins September 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tape Face, "America's Got Talent" fan favorite, will bring a new show to the Underground Theater at MGM Grand, which is scheduled to debut Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

With nearly 250 seats, the Underground Theater will transform into a creative playground for the highly acclaimed modern-day mime show. Tape Face will continue to use simple, clever and charming humor to entertain audiences with a magical brand of physical comedy for a very funny and imaginative 75 minutes.

Tape Face, "America's Got Talent" fan favorite, will bring a new show to the Underground Theater at MGM Grand, which is scheduled to debut Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

"I am thrilled for the move into one of the best hotels and casinos in the world, MGM Grand," said Sam Wills, Tape Face creator and actor. "The show relies on audience participation and having this beautiful showroom will guarantee an even more exciting and intimate experience for guests!"

Hailing from New Zealand, Tape Face continues to achieve memorable success as seen in his placement as number 14 in Simon Cowell's "16 Most Memorable 'Got Talent' Auditions" on the recent Season 18 episode of NBC's "America's Got Talent." Though silent, the prop comedy and whimsical routines keep audiences engaged and truly laughing out loud.

Tickets are on sale today at 2 p.m. PT and range between $39 to $99 (not including applicable tax and fees). VIP ticket holders will receive a Tape Face swag bag, which includes a t-shirt and other goodies only available in Las Vegas. Tickets are available for purchase online at mgmgrand.com. Shows, scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 1, will be performed Thursday through Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. nightly. There also will be a 4:30 p.m. matinee offered on select weekends.

About Tape Face

As seen on America's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: The Champions, the Tape Face experience is an utterly spectacular and endlessly inventive comedy show created by New Zealand comedian Sam Wills. Through simple, clever and charming humor aimed at satisfying that hunger, he has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen, a magical brand of physical comedy and unbelievable feats of the imagination. Tape Face transforms every object and audience member into an active plaything. Shoes sing, empty dresses dance, and electrical tape blossoms into roses; he creates a world of possibilities where the only certainty is laughter. Follow @TapeFaceBoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About MGM Grand

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, "The Entertainment Authority," offers the ultimate Las Vegas experience with a variety of accommodations to serve every need and signature dining by top celebrity chefs including Tom Colicchio, Wolfgang Puck, Joël Robuchon, Morimoto, Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry. In addition to a pampering spa and salon and a contemporary conference center with more than 850,000 square feet of meeting space, the hotel offers a wide range of world-class entertainment at the MGM Grand Garden Arena; the epic KÀ by Cirque du Soleil; world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez; master illusionist David Copperfield; Topgolf Las Vegas; Brad Garrett's Comedy Club; and Hakkasan Las Vegas. MGM Grand is operated by MGM Resorts International. For more information and reservations, visit mgmgrand.com, call toll free at (877) 880-0880, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Authentic Public Relations

Alex Gilbert

702-480-9076 | [email protected]

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Allyson Wadman / Madison Wilbanks

[email protected]

SOURCE Tape Face