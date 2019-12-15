Tapematic: a sparkling example of clean modern manufacturing

Established in 1970, Tapematic designs and builds in-house, both novel and very high-quality industrial machinery. For the past decade, Tapematic has specialised in the manufacture of UV varnishing and metallization equipment; focusing specifically in the arena of packaging for cosmetics and spirits, as well as pharmaceuticals and automotive products. The unique and revolutionary PST system has become the company's core business.

To complement the established line of equipment, that being the PST Line I, which was first presented to the market in 2010 and subsequently improved upon year after year since launch, an additional model was introduced to the market in the second half of 2018; this being the PST Line II.

Tapematic is very sensitive to the damage being done to the environment by industry and therefore very passionate about designing and manufacturing machinery with a high-energy efficiency and reduction to an absolute minimum, any emissions created in the production process: "Green can be seen in everything we do."

"The PST Line concept, consists of several modules integrated together and totally dependent on the requirement of the specific customer," explains Mr Davide Pergo – COO of Tapematic spa– "Supported by our technicians and very experienced engineering team, clients can customise the line according to their precise needs and requirements. This includes stations for manual and/or automatic loading and unloading, cleaning and pre-treatment areas, primer application, UV base coating, sputtering, decoration and UV top coating." And the options don't stop there; with the further possibility of in-line decoration modules, as an example.

Tapematic have a relentless goal of continual improvement, thus each Tapematic PST Line is unique and in turn, designed and built with particular attention to reducing production costs for the customer, thereby offering an endless ad-hoc solution to the client by being able to both enhance their current business yet also encompass any future requirements they may have. This continuous investment, in the important field of R&D, allows for an interminable increase in the performance of any installed production line.

More than 50 PST Lines have been sold and installed worldwide with unrivalled support being offered by Tapematic in the way of immediate remote assistance together with on-site technical support if required. Confirmation alone, of Tapematic being the leading company in this sector.

