Tapematic USA Preparing to Install Two More PST Lines at a Major US Cosmetics Decoration Facility

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapematic USA is preparing for the installation of two additional PST Lines at a major independent cosmetic decoration facility in the North East of the United States.

Tapematic S8++ - In-line 3D sputtering system PST Line with base coat, metalizing, and top coat modules Products decorated utilizing the In-Line Decoration Module within the PST Line Some sample products that can be processed on the PST Line

With the successful installation of their first two lines, two additional lines are needed to handle the increased order book. With these two additional lines, the company is now able to offer larger quantities and reduced turnaround times for their customers. Combined with cost savings to manufacture products on the PST Line this has enabled our customer to compete with offshore production.

Additionally, due to the process employed, wastage from over-spray is dramatically reduced due to our spray-on-demand approach with the coating stations. This reduces both waste and VOC making the line more environmentally friendly and improves the social responsibility of the products run through the PST Line.

With the 'Load Lock' technology used for the metalizing / sputtering chamber, this also reduces the electrical consumption, further enabling the line to be more environmentally friendly and at the same time reducing operating costs.

Additional benefits of the PST Line include: In-line cleaning and pre-treatment of the raw materials, full automation of loading and unloading of product, in-line inspection cameras, and in-line decoration either pre-metalizing or post-metalizing. With these options, the PST Line is a very powerful and flexible all in one decorating system for objects for the beverage and cosmetic / beauty industries.

