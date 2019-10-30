Tapestry Drives Improved Agility Leveraging CenturyLink's Extensive IT Services Expertise

MONROE, La., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to gain greater IT agility, Tapestry, Inc. is implementing a dynamic, forward-looking solution that combines next-generation technology and services from CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) and SAP on a global scale.

CenturyLink delivers complex, end-to-end managed applications, cloud and infrastructure solutions powered by its secure, global network.

A multi-national luxury fashion holding company, New York-based Tapestry, the parent of Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, is undergoing significant digital transformation to drive continued IT innovation. As part of this journey, Tapestry turned to CenturyLink to help manage complex enterprise workloads in connection with its migration to SAP S/4HANA®.

"We are incredibly proud of the scope and scale of this implementation," said Michael Braine, chief information officer, Tapestry. "The time to value has been without precedent, and CenturyLink played a key and irreplaceable role in making that happen. Thought leadership and the grit to turn challenging situations into success is what we have come to expect from CenturyLink."

A trusted technology provider, CenturyLink has global SAP expertise as part of its IT services organization across numerous verticals, including fashion, manufacturing, retail, automotive, healthcare, financial services and high-tech.

"As a global platinum partner and reseller for SAP, CenturyLink enables customers, like Tapestry, to achieve faster time to market by combining the power of CenturyLink's network, cloud and IT services solutions with the SAP product portfolio," said Mahesh Dalvi, vice president, global IT services, CenturyLink. "We are helping companies of all sizes and in all industries to run better by delivering complex, end-to-end managed applications, cloud and infrastructure solutions backed by our secure, global network."

CenturyLink delivers a dynamic suite of SAP solutions and services, including support for SAP S/4HANA® implementations and SAP solutions deployed on public and private clouds. These capabilities are designed to help companies execute successful implementations across hybrid IT environments.

