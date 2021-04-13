Tapestry Girls Launches Extensive Collection of Products on Redbubble

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapestry Girls, a retail brand that creates tapestries and decor items specifically designed for small spaces, announced that it would be launching a new collection of products exclusively on Redbubble. Consumers who visit the site will be able to explore from over 300 available designs, including posters, stickers, wall art, phone cases, clothing and t-shirts. More styles are expected to be launched at a later date.

Tapestry Girls Posters

Of the retail brand's latest announcement, Kyle Leighton, President of Tapestry Girls, commented, "Tapestry Girls customers have long been asking for prints and styles that can be used for other products than tapestries. While Tapestry Girls prime business offering is, and will remain, tapestries, Tapestry Girls has decided to offer exclusive designs on Redbubble.com."

Tapestry Girls' designs are crafted with a unique, feminine touch that places the brand's products far ahead of the competition in terms of both creativity and quality. With a clear emphasis on female empowerment and fun vibes, the collection's designs are made for women of all ages and backgrounds. Visitors of the site can browse through the dozens of designs and pick the perfect style for their own home or dedicate their purchase to friends or family as a stylish and empowering gift.

"A lot of our customers are already familiar with Redbubble. Offering a unique collection of designs on Redbubble was really the best thing we could have done to allow fans of the Tapestry Girls brand the chance to get our styles on other products that they want like stickers, mugs and t-shirts," Leighton explained. "It's a win-win for everyone."

Buyers can expect to enjoy these benefits when purchasing one of the collection's many posters, including:

Quality: All posters are printed on 185gsm semi-gloss poster paper, ensuring products are both functional and stylish.

All posters are printed on 185gsm semi-gloss poster paper, ensuring products are both functional and stylish. Fun, Eye-popping Designs: Buyers won't ever find the same design twice; Tapestry Girls ensures that each style is as unique and fresh as the last, bringing life to dorm rooms, offices, studios and bedrooms across the nation.

Buyers won't ever find the same design twice; Tapestry Girls ensures that each style is as unique and fresh as the last, bringing life to dorm rooms, offices, studios and bedrooms across the nation. Custom Dimensions: Posters can be custom cut according to buyers' requirements. Additionally, they include a 3/16 (5mm) white border to assist in framing.

Tapestry Girls' exclusive launch is already gathering attention, with buyers flocking to some early favorites, including:

About Tapestry Girls: Tapestry Girls is a global distributor, e-commerce, and retail brand that creates tapestries and decor items specifically designed for small spaces. For press inquiries or general information, please visit www.TapestryGirls.com. For updates from Tapestry Girls, please follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Gabriela Watson

734-732-2111

[email protected]

SOURCE Tapestry Girls

Related Links

https://tapestrygirls.com/

