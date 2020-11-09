Tapestry Selects Amperity's Enterprise CDP To Enhance Personalization, Segmentation, and Analytics

"Key principles of Tapestry's Acceleration Program are leveraging new capabilities and data, simplifying ways of working, and sharpening our focus on our customers," said Noam Paransky, Chief Digital Officer at Tapestry. "Amperity allows us to better understand our customers and put actionable insights into the hands of our teams to drive experimentation and activation, enabling us to personalize the critical touchpoints our brands have with our customers without the need for significant technology expertise or code. Our ability to combine data from various sources and create a comprehensive and unified view of our customers is another step in Tapestry's strategy to be an enabling platform that enhances opportunities for our brands."

Leading lifestyle brands like those in Tapestry's portfolio are adapting to historic and rapid changes in consumer habits and preferences. Whether it's transitioning experiences from offline to online, adjusting and measuring cross-channel marketing spend, or managing supply chain disruptions, companies today need an accurate and comprehensive view of their customers that is accessible across the entire enterprise.

"Luxury fashion is contending with sweeping and fundamental change. Companies like Tapestry are responding with meaningful investments in the customer data that can help them stay ahead of these changes," said Kabir Shahani, CEO at Amperity. "Amperity's enterprise CDP platform was purpose-built for large consumer brands like Tapestry that manage millions of customer interactions across multiple properties and geographies."

Amperity recently launched a new 3.0 version of its platform, featuring three distinct products that mirror how large enterprises approach the problem of customer data today.

Amp ID is a complete first-party identity product with transparency and flexibility that is radical in the identity management category. AI-powered identity resolution creates a stable, universal first-party identity graph and then flexibly tunes it with critical features such as householding, data hygiene, and standardization for full utility across every use case. This graph is the foundation for accurate insights, personalization, and measurement, delivering unmatched results while maintaining privacy compliance. AmpID is driving an average 30% savings versus legacy identity providers, and up to 144% improvement in reach from resolving identity on previously siloed, unusable data.

Amperity 3.0 is the first comprehensive enterprise CDP with the scale, flexibility, and power to help teams across the organization use data to serve their customers. As brands like Tapestry adapt to a changed economy, Amperity's 3.0 platform has the power and flexibility to meet them where they are today and address their customer data challenges as they grow and evolve.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com . The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. Amperity's enterprise Customer Data Platform has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Kroger, DICK's Sporting Goods, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit amperity.com .

