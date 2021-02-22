TapestryHealth™ and Rosie® Join Forces to Create Groundbreaking New Vitals Management Tool in Long-Term Care

STRATFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TapestryHealth, a primary care physician practice and nationwide leader in telemedicine services to the nursing home industry, has announced a partnership with Rosie that will dramatically elevate the level of care that skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) will be able to provide.

"TapestryHealth recently began using the Rosie connected nursing carts to provide vital signs management to our clients, while also using the platform for telemedicine services at point-of-care in order to provide an even higher level of care and monitoring capability," says Dr. David Chess, founder of TapestryHealth. "That integrated tool has allowed our clinicians to remotely spot and quickly address any changes in a resident's condition that might indicate a potential health problem."

TapestryHealth provides on-site and remote care in skilled nursing facilities nationwide, while Rosie has been providing medical equipment and innovative digital solutions in the same industry for more than 40 years. The RosieConnectivity™ EHR connectivity platform is used to monitor and record vital signs in more than 20 percent of all nursing homes in the United States.

TapestryHealth has clinicians available 24/7 to provide evaluation and treatment, face-to-face, at the patient's bedside. They provide their clients with sophisticated treatment carts featuring digital stethoscopes, integrated otoscopes and hi-definition wound cameras. Rosie provides their clients with advanced, connected digital vital signs monitoring equipment. According to Mordy Eisenberg, TapestryHealth's COO, that made the decision to work together a simple one.

"We have clinicians who rely on accurate data to provide the best care and to fuel the data analytics aspect of our Vitals Management Program," Eisenberg says. "Rosie has that accurate data and is already on-site in nearly 20 percent of skilled nursing facilities in America. Working together we can dramatically elevate the level of care provided in these facilities."

Steve Booker, who founded Rosie with his wife Marie Booker, see the partnership as a transformative force in the long-term care industry.

"Most of the facilities we support have as many as five or six Rosie mobile nursing workstations, and TapestryHealth was able to integrate their vitals management and telemedicine tools right into our existing equipment," Steve Booker says. "That means our clients can have near instant access to clinical support from Tapestry. We believe that this partnership makes us the most important product on the market for skilled nursing facilities that want to upgrade their level of care. This is going to be the biggest game-changer in skilled nursing care to come along in many, many years."

About TapestryHealth

TapestryHealth is a multi-specialty healthcare practice that utilizes advanced technology to provide face-to-face evaluation and treatment to the patient's bedside in skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute environments. Tapestry's team of doctors, PAs, NPs and multiple medical specialists see patients at their bedsides, 24/7, making daily rounds, building relationships with patients and families based on familiarity and trust, and ensuring appropriate, effective and efficient delivery of care regardless of the patient's location, or day and time of need. Learn more at tapestryhealth.com

About Rosie Connectivity Solutions

Rosie Connectivity Solutions – widely known as Rosie -- has been a trusted partner in the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) industry since 1977. Enhancing its core offering of medical equipment and supplies, Rosie focuses today on the development of its expanding, user-friendly RosieCare™ clinical data platform and connected devices that enable nurses and caregivers to seamlessly, accurately and securely transfer clinical data wirelessly from bedside to the Electronic Health Record (EHR), connect patients with remote clinicians and provide crucial clinical insights to nursing staff and providers. Learn more at nurserosie.com.

Contact: Mordy Eisenberg

(845) 694-7288

[email protected]

tapestryhealth,com

SOURCE TapestryHealth