TapImmune Provides Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Corporate and Clinical Update

Published long-term immune response and progression-free survival data from completed Phase 1 clinical study of TPIV200

Commenced dosing in 280-patient, grant-funded Phase 2 study of TPIV200 in women with advanced TNBC

Enhanced IP portfolio for PolyStart™ technology, expanding to cover any polypeptide sequences comprising poly-antigen arrays (PAAs)

Appointed Dr. Richard Kenney as Acting Chief Medical Officer

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones:

Q3 2018: Report interim immune response data from ongoing Phase 2 TNBC

2H 2018: Report interim results from ongoing Phase 2 study of TPIV200 in combination with AstraZeneca's durvalumab in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

2018: Mayo Clinic to initiate Phase 1b /2a study of TPIV100 in women with HER2/neu+ ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) breast cancer

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV), a leading clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with ongoing clinical trials in ovarian and breast cancer, today provided its business update for the fourth quarter and year-end 2017. A public conference call and live audio webcast is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

"Throughout 2017, we made significant advances toward achieving our goals and reaching our milestones," said Peter Hoang, President and CEO of TapImmune. "We recently announced the publication of new clinical data for our multi-epitope T-cell vaccine targeting folate receptor alpha, TPIV200, in patients with ovarian and breast cancer. In this publication we showed an encouraging potential progression-free survival benefit in women with ovarian cancer in their first remission, which we are currently exploring further in an ongoing randomized Phase 2 study. Should we see a similar, prolonged PFS in this larger study, we believe that TPIV200 could have a viable pathway toward potential approval in this indication, for which it has FDA Fast Track designation. We remain on track to conduct an interim safety and futility analysis for the Phase 2 study by mid-2019."

Mr. Hoang continued, "With multiple Phase 2 and Phase 1/2 clinical studies ongoing, several of which are funded by U.S. Department of Defense grants, and our preclinical PolyStart™ technology maturing rapidly to the point where it may drive value through strategic partnership, we believe TapImmune is on a strong growth trajectory that will continue through 2018 and beyond. Our progress will be measured by continued milestone execution and we look forward to building value at each step along the way."

Current Clinical Studies:

TPIV200: Lead T-cell vaccine targeting folate receptor alpha

FDA Fast-tracked Phase 2 maintenance therapy study in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer

TapImmune is currently enrolling women who have completed initial therapy with a platinum regimen and are in first remission. Enrollment remains on track with projections and the company plans to conduct a blinded interim safety and futility analysis once the data from the first half of enrollment is achieved and responses mature, which is currently expected by mid-2019. This program benefits from FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation.

The randomized study is designed to determine the optimal vaccine dose and regimen that may maximize the anti-tumor immune response in maintenance-phase patients who have completed standard surgery and chemotherapy/radiation. Enrollment in this study is complete and TapImmune expects to report interim immune response data in the third quarter 2018.

In late 2017, the Mayo Clinic successfully dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TPIV200 in prolonging disease-free survival in women with advanced triple-negative breast cancer. This 280-patient randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled study is completely funded by a $13.3 million grant from the U.S. DoD.

Data from the first 27 patients enrolled in the study are currently being analyzed by the study's clinical investigators at MSKCC. TapImmune anticipates reporting the results based on these 27 patients once patient analysis at MSKCC is released.

Planned Clinical Studies:

TPIV100/110 T-cell vaccine targeting HER2/neu:

Mayo Clinic is expected to initiate a Phase 1b /2a study of TPIV100 in women with an early form of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). This study is also fully funded by a grant from the U.S. DoD. If successful, TapImmune's HER2/neu-targeted vaccine may complement standard surgery and chemotherapy.

About TapImmune Inc.

TapImmune Inc. is a leader in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer, with multiple Phase 2 and Phase 1b/2 clinical studies currently ongoing for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic products comprise multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) that are designed to comprehensively stimulate a patient's killer T-cells and helper T-cells, and to restore or further augment antigen presentation using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. This unique approach can produce off-the-shelf T-cell vaccine candidates that elicit a broad-based T-cell response and can be used without respect to HLA type. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with other treatment modalities.

For additional information visit: https://tapimmune.com/

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit our FAQs page: https://tapimmune.com/investors/frequently-asked-questions/

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stored in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the results of the Phase II clinical trials, the ability to obtain regulatory approval of TPIV200, the Company's ability to raise future financing for continued development and the ability to successfully commercialize TPIV200 as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

– Tables Follow –

TAPIMMUNE INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash $5,129,289 $7,851,243 Prepaid expenses and deposits 51,150 70,149 Total current assets 5,180,439 7,921,392 Total assets $5,180,439 $7,921,392





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,508,312 $1,224,940 Research agreement obligations - 492,365 Warrant liability 9,000 14,500 Promissory note 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 1,522,312 1,736,805 Total liabilities 1,522,312 1,736,805





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5 million shares authorized at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively



Series A, $0.001 par value, 1.25 million shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively - - Series B, $0.001 par value, 1.5 million shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 41.7 million shares authorized, 10.6 million and 8.4 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 10,616 8,421 Additional paid-in capital 161,067,538 151,991,974 Accumulated deficit (157,420,027) (145,815,808) Total stockholders' equity 3,658,127 6,184,587 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $5,180,439 $7,921,392

TAPIMMUNE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



For the Years Ended

December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 OPERATING EXPENSES



Research and development $5,250,985 $3,800,035 General and administrative 6,412,121 4,692,234 Total operating expenses 11,663,106 8,492,269 Loss from operations (11,663,106) (8,492,269)





OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 5,500 5,939,500 Debt extinguishment gain 492,365 - Grant income 183,064 231,200 Loss on debt settlement agreements - (135,640) Other income - 1,828 NET LOSS $(10,982,177) $(2,455,381) Basic net loss per share $(1.16) $(0.36) Diluted net loss per share $(1.16) $(0.72)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 9,453,483 6,889,898 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 9,453,483 7,420,995

TAPIMMUNE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



For the Years Ended

December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss $(10,982,177) $(2,455,381) Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities (5,500) (5,939,500) Shares issued in debt settlement agreements - 70,315 Stock-based compensation 2,738,244 $1,558,409 Debt extinguishment gain (492,365) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Prepaid expenses and deposits 18,999 (1,346) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 283,372 257,582 Net cash used in operating activities (8,439,427) (6,509,921) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in private placement, net of offering costs 5,408,343 2,331,126 Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants, net of offering costs 619,623 5,483,349 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 18,125 Repayment of promissory note - (25,000) Repayment of promissory note - related party - (23,000) Repurchase of common stock to pay for employee withholding taxes (310,493) - Net cash provided by financing activities 5,717,473 7,784,600 Net (decrease) increase in cash (2,721,954) 1,274,679





Cash at beginning of period 7,851,243 6,576,564 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $5,129,289 $7,851,243

