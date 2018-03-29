TapImmune to Provide Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

April 5, 2018

4:30 PM ET

Click here to register today, or visit https://tapimmune.com/register

Day-of Call-in Information:

To access the live conference call on April 5, 2018, at 4:30pm ET you may use:

(855) 238-2333 (U.S.)

(412) 317-5215 (International)

To access the live audio webcast, visit the Events section of the TapImmune website: http://tapimmune.com/events. The webcast will also be archived for 90 days beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, on April 5, 2018.

About TapImmune Inc.

TapImmune Inc. is a leader in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer, with multiple Phase 2 and Phase 1b/2 clinical studies currently ongoing for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic products comprise multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) that are designed to comprehensively stimulate a patient's killer T-cells and helper T-cells, and to restore or further augment antigen presentation using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. This unique approach can produce off-the-shelf T-cell vaccine candidates that elicit a broad-based T-cell response and can be used without respect to HLA type. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with other treatment modalities.

