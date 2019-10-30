Tapinator Appoints Institutional Software Investor as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. ("Tapinator," "we," "our," or "us") (OTCQB: TAPM), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms today announced that Nils Tristan, an experienced Wall Street software investor, has joined Tapinator as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Tristan is currently the Managing Member of Avenue Line Capital, a private investment firm, founded in 2017. Prior to founding Avenue Line Capital, Mr. Tristan was a Senior Equity Analyst covering the Technology Sector at Soros Fund Management from November 2010 to December 2014. While at Soros, Mr. Tristan focused on Software and Internet equities. Prior to Soros, Mr. Tristan was a Limited Partner at Level Global Investors and a Senior Equity Analyst at SAC Capital Advisors and started his career as a Financial Analyst in the Global Investment Research division at Goldman Sachs covering the Software Sector.

Mr. Tristan will assist Tapinator with its positioning to the investment community, market research, corporate development and introductions to institutional buy-side and sell-side relationships. Prior to joining Tapinator, Mr. Tristan had already made a personal investment in Tapinator by acquiring shares in the open market and has agreed to a one-year lockup on those shares.

Tapinator's President & CFO, Andrew Merkatz, commented on the addition of Mr. Tristan, "We are thrilled to have someone with Nils' pedigree as a technology investor who shares our conviction for the significant value creation opportunity at Tapinator. I am personally excited to work closely with Nils over the coming months to improve the quality and breadth of our investor relations activities and to expand our network of institutional and high net-worth investors."

Mr. Tristan also expressed, "The trends driving the Mobile Gaming Industry are powerful and long term in nature. The global proliferation of more powerful devices, coupled with increasing data communication speeds, has created a huge opportunity for delivering high quality games. Tapinator's portfolio of Category Leading Apps represents a strong foundation for the company's future growth. Tapinator has demonstrated success in the Social Casino genre, with hit games like Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Dash. I look forward to working with Tapinator's experienced executive team to build shareholder value and to expand its investor base."

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a significant emphasis on social-casino games. Tapinator's library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 470 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Dash. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

