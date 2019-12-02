Tapinator Appoints Two Additional Independent Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: TAPM), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games, today announced that our Board of Directors has appointed Spencer G. Feldman and Desmond Glass to the Company's Board of Directors. Both Messrs. Feldman and Glass qualify as "independent" directors under the rules and regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company intends to appoint Mr. Feldman to be a member of its Audit and Compensation Committees and as Chairman of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, which the Board of Directors plans to establish in the near future.

Mr. Feldman is a partner in the New York City law firm of Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, where he has been a member of its corporate and securities group since September 2013. He was previously a principal shareholder in the law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, practicing in its corporate and securities department, which he joined in 1993. Mr. Feldman has more than 30 years of experience practicing corporate and securities law and concentrates his practice in the areas of initial public offerings, secondary offerings, shelf takedowns, PIPEs and other private financings, and mergers & acquisitions with public companies, with an emphasis on representing computer, Internet, media and other technology-driven companies.

The Company intends to appoint Mr. Glass to be Chairman of its Audit Committee and as a member of its Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Since November 2017, Mr. Glass has served as Group Chief Financial Officer and company Secretary at RWS Holdings PLC (RWS.L), an AIM-listed multinational language and professional services provider, where he is responsible for shaping and executing upon the financial strategy of the business. From April 2008 until October 2017, Mr. Glass served as the Chief Financial Officer of GAN PLC, a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. Mr. Glass is a dynamic and hands-on Chief Financial Officer, with proven international leadership experience gained in both public and private venture backed companies, who brings a rare blend of strategic and commercial acumen coupled with a pragmatic and open leadership style. Prior to his time at RWS Holdings PLC and GAN PLC, Mr. Glass held positions at Evexar Limited, Rodale International Limited, ABC Inc., and Deloitte, among others. Mr. Glass received his Bachelor of Commerce from University College Dublin, his ACA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland, and his MBA from Imperial College London.

Ilya Nikolayev, Tapinator's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome both Spencer and Desmond to Tapinator's Board of Directors. They are seasoned professionals who each bring unique and complementary skill sets to the Company. As we work toward our goal of achieving an exchange listing in 2020, we are committed to continuously improving our corporate governance, and enhancing Tapinator's team via select additions of high-caliber individuals such as Messrs. Feldman and Glass."

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 495 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Dash. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our goal of achieving an exchange listing in 2020. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

