Tapinator Expands Live Operations Capabilities

The Company launched Live Ops capabilities in Video Poker Classic in mid-November of 2019. Since then, we have seen a significant increase with regards to number of in-app purchase transactions, daily active users and daily revenue. We believe that Live Ops is key to continuing to grow the game and we are excited by our ongoing investment in this area.

We use Live Ops to create and execute events and promotions that are designed to maximize player retention, revenue and satisfaction. We view Live Ops as having four key components: content delivery, offers/promotions, events and product improvements.

"Since our launch of Live Ops within Video Poker Classic in mid-November, according to AppAnnie, we have reached and maintained our current position as a Top 100 Grossing Game within the Casino and Card game categories. We are pleased by the results that we are seeing across all of our key metrics. This coming weekend, as part of our expanded Live Ops capabilities, we will launch a special, "Big Game" progressive jackpot within Video Poker Classic. This jackpot ties into our new "Mega Jackpot Winners" feature that showcases the many players who have hit a royal flush in Video Poker Classic. The "Big Game" event is the first of numerous special events and promotions that we plan on launching with our expanded Live Ops capabilities," stated Ilya Nikolayev, Tapinator's CEO.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our belief that Live Ops is key to continuing to grow Video Poker Classic and our plan to launch numerous special events and promotions with our expanded Live Ops capabilities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

