Tapinator Games Surpass 500 Million Player Downloads

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: TAPM), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games, today announced that it has released a new version of its flagship mobile video poker game, Video Poker Classic. In addition, the Company recently recorded a significant milestone of surpassing 500 million cumulative player downloads across its entire game portfolio.

Video Poker Classic is a leading mobile video poker game across iOS and Google Play platforms. On iOS alone, the game as achieved a 4.7 out of 5.0 review score based on over 38,000 player reviews. This most recent version of the game introduces significant improvements, both from a player and backend perspective.

For players, we have introduced a Progressive Mega Jackpot that creates linkage between bets across all devices and awards a royal flush hand with a special Progressive Mega Jackpot, a feature we believe is not currently available in any other mobile video poker game. From a backend perspective, we continue to improve our live operations capabilities and are now able to segment players into groups based on various criteria and target each group with unique offers and re-engagement incentives. Over time, we expect that enhancements in our live operations capabilities will have a significant positive impact on both daily active users and average revenue per daily active user for all of our Category Leading Apps.

"The recent update to Video Poker Classic is an important one. With millions of Video Poker Classic hands being played every day, we are excited to report that we are seeing many Progressive Jackpot winners on a daily basis. Also, we are pleased to communicate that we have now exceeded 500 million cumulative player downloads of our games since Tapinator was founded just six years ago. We are proud to join an elite group of companies that have exceeded the 500 million player download mark," stated Ilya Nikolayev, Tapinator's Chief Executive Officer.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Dash. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectation that our recent live operations improvements will have a significant positive impact on both daily active users and average revenue per daily active user for all of our Category Leading Apps. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.

Related Links

http://tapinator.com

