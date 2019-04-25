Tapinator, Inc. Launches Major Update to Video Poker Classic, the Top Video Poker Game on Mobile

Video Poker Classic is the most popular video poker game on iOS and is a leading video poker property on both Google Play and the Amazon Appstore. On iOS, the title maintains over 25,000 reviews with an average score of 4.7 out of 5.0. One of the reasons for the title's success is its consistency with a real-world casino experience.

To quantify the size of the video poker market, we can look to certain gaming jurisdictions, such as Louisiana and Illinois, that have published data specifically on video poker revenue. In 2013, Louisiana's adjusted gross video poker revenue was over $600 million and represented 20 percent of the state's net daily gaming revenue. In Illinois in 2013, video poker revenue was about $300 million relative to about $1.5 billion in adjusted gross casino revenue. In 2018, the revenue for the social casino market reached $5.2 billion, according to Eliers & Krejcik. Based on the size of the video poker market as a percentage of the real-money gaming market, we believe there to be significant growth potential for video poker within the social casino segment. Video Poker Classic is currently ranked approximately in the Top 150 in Downloads and Top 100 in Grossing within the Casino category on iOS.

Our new 2.0 version brings multi-hand capability, a popular casino feature, to the game's core single-hand gameplay. More specifically, we have introduced Triple Play, Five Play, and Ten Play for all of our 39 game types. With this new version, Video Poker Classic has the richest offering of any video poker title on mobile devices, in terms of game types, gameplay formats (Single Hand, Triple Play, Five play, Ten play) and overall functionality.

"We are excited that, with this major update, we have yet again raised the bar for the video poker category on mobile devices. We are looking forward to future updates later this year that will continue to refine and optimize our category-leading product," said Tapinator CEO, Ilya Nikolayev.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 450 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash and Crypto Trillionaire. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, our belief that there is significant growth potential for Video Poker Classic within the social casino market segment. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the development and monetization of our mobile games and apps, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to penetrate the social casino market segment sufficiently enough to allow for significant growth for Video Poker Classic. Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock market or another securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

CONTACT :

Tapinator Investor Relations

investor.relations@tapinator.com

+1-914-930-6232

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.

