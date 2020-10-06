Tapinator, Inc. Launches Next-Generation Investor Relations Website

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM), ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games, today announced the debut of its new investor relations website: https://ir.tapinator.com. The redesigned, next-generation website offers quick and intuitive access to essential information such as company news, financial and stock information, presentations and videos, regulatory filings, and corporate governance information. Created with the user experience in mind, the new website has been optimized across all digital devices, including desktop and mobile.

Tapinator also recently released an updated investor presentation which can be accessed within the "Events & Presentations" section of its new investor relations website.

"As part of our continued efforts to enhance communications with the investment community, we are excited to launch our new website, which includes our new investor presentation and other valuable information for investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders," said Andrew Merkatz, President of Tapinator. "We continue to believe there is a compelling fundamental investment case to be made to both current and prospective shareholders. This new website should serve as an invaluable communications tool to keep our shareholders better informed of our progress, and to amplify market awareness for the Tapinator brand within the investment community. We believe the new website and presentation conveys the Tapinator story, our long-term strategic direction and strong value proposition, as we continue to work toward maximizing value for our shareholders."

The new website can be accessed at: https://ir.tapinator.com.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. Tapinator's library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our belief that there is a compelling fundamental investment case to be made to both current and prospective shareholders, that new website should serve as an invaluable communications tool to keep our shareholders better informed of our progress and to amplify market awareness for the Tapinator brand within the investment opportunity and our belief that the new website and presentation conveys the Tapinator story, our long-term strategic direction and strong value proposition. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Supplemental Information Report filed with the OTC Markets accessible at: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/241817/content.

