Tapinator Management Makes $300,000 Insider Buying Commitment

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms, today announced that its senior leadership team has committed to purchase a minimum of $300,000 of Tapinator stock through either open market or private purchases to be made from time to time and pursuant to the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Policy between the period August 1, 2020 and July 30, 2023.

The $300,000 buying commitment has been made pursuant to contractual covenants with the Company and is shared equally between Ilya Nikolayev, Tapinator's Chairman & CEO, and Andrew Merkatz, Tapinator's President & CFO.

Messrs. Nikolayev and Merkatz offered the following joint statement: "Following the publication of our second quarter results in which we delivered the best bookings, net income, earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA results in the Company's history, including a 27% EBITDA margin, we felt it important to publicly demonstrate to the market our strong belief that Tapinator's equity is fundamentally and deeply undervalued. We believe this ongoing cash commitment sends an important signal to our shareholders that we are fully dedicated to enhancing the Company's equity value. With this added market support, a public float of less than 400,000 shares, and an exciting new social casino game that we expect to launch in the coming months, we believe Tapinator's stock is well positioned for significant capital appreciation."

Mr. Nikolayev and Mr. Merkatz have already begun fulfilling their contractual commitment and, pursuant to the Company's Insider Trading Policy, reported between them insider purchases on four separate trading days thus far in August, totaling 4,750 shares of the Company's common stock purchased at a weighted average per share price of $4.16 for an aggregate purchase price of $18,304.

Additionally and as previously reported, Mr. Teymour Farman-Farmaian, an independent director of the Company, recently added to his position via open market purchases made pursuant to the Company's Insider Trading Policy on two separate trading days thus far in August, totaling 2,745 shares of the Company's common stock purchased at a weighted average per share price of $4.60 for an aggregate purchase price of $12,634.

After giving effect to the transactions describe above, Mr. Nikolayev, Mr. Merkatz and Mr. Farman-Farmaian directly or indirectly own 78,674, 37,250 and 8,860 shares of the Company's common stock or 14.3%, 6.8% and 1.6%, respectively, of the 551,005 shares of the Company's common stock currently outstanding.

Additionally, Tapinator is pleased to announce the Company's Board of Directors has recently adopted Stock Ownership Guidelines to better align the interests of its non-employee directors with the interests of stockholders and further promote the Company's commitment to sound corporate governance. Mr. Farman-Farmaian commented, "Tapinator has executed a remarkable business transformation over the past several years from Rapid-Launch to Category-Leading Games. The most recent quarterly numbers are evidence of this transformation. I expect to continue adding to my ownership position of Tapinator through open market purchases or purchases directly from the Company pursuant to the Company's Insider Trading Policy and according to the Stock Ownership Guidelines which we recently adopted and I am excited to participate in."

For additional information regarding the new director ownership guidelines and contractual covenants described above as well as certain other amendments to the executive employment agreements of Messrs. Nikolayev and Merkatz, including modifying the term and severance obligation of those agreements, please see the Supplemental Information Reports filed by the Company with OTC Markets on August 26, 2020 located at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TAPM/disclosure.

