Tapinator Provides Update on Video Poker Classic, the #1 Video Poker Game on Mobile

-Throughout 2020, VPC consistently reached the following ranks for top grossing video poker games in the United States according to information extracted from AppAnnie:

#1 on iPhone

#1 on iPad

#1 on Google Play

-More broadly, in December 2020, VPC reached the following ranks for top grossing across all casino games in the United States according to AppAnnie:

#64 on iPhone

#61 on iPad

#92 on Google Play

Engagement:

-Over 10 million poker hands played per day.

-Over 27 minutes of average daily engagement per Daily Active User.

-Nearly 400 hands played daily per Daily Active User.

These metrics have been achieved thanks to an aggressive product roadmap that we successfully executed upon in 2020. New features and improvements that were made to VPC include:

-Store redesign, including improvements to IAP design.

-Daily Goals and corresponding rewards.

-Stamp Card system for incentivizing multiple purchases.

-Rewarded video segmentation.

-Weekly events in the form of two Tournaments every week.

-Player profiles highlighting user achievements.

-Continuing to expand LiveOps including adding events for the game's Progressive Mega Jackpot.

"We are very proud of what we have achieved with Video Poker Classic. By focusing on LiveOps and adding a host of features that players love, VPC has become the top grossing and most reviewed video poker game on mobile. In fact, the title now has over 66,000 player reviews with an average score of 4.7 out of 5.0. Our product roadmap for 2020 was an aggressive one and our team successfully executed the strategy. We look forward to an equally exciting 2021 with a number of significant improvements, including additional social features, planned for VPC. Looking beyond VPC, we are also excited about several new planned game initiatives including our upcoming new idle resource management game, now scheduled for global launch in Q2 of this year," stated Ilya Nikolayev, Tapinator's CEO.

Video Poker Classic can be downloaded by using the links below:

iOS: https://buff.ly/3j19GYj

Google Play: https://buff.ly/305fOYl

Amazon: https://buff.ly/305hpNG

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our plan to launch a number of significant improvements, including additional social features, to VPC later this year and our plan to launch several new game initiatives, including a new idle resource management game in Q2 of this year. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Supplemental Information Report filed with the OTC Markets as provided here: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/241817/content .

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.