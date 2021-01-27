Tapinator Releases Lucky Lotto Mega Scratchers Mobile Game on iOS

Lucky Lotto was designed to be a highly authentic scratch-off lottery game that Tapinator has reimagined in the context of a mobile, interactive, environmentally conscious and free-to-play gaming experience. The current game allows players to level up, unlock new tickets and collect mega wins. Players can enjoy a large variety of beautiful scratch games including: 2000X the Money , Wild Cash , Glistening Gems , Instant Millionaire , Vault of Gold , USA Lotsa Cash and many more.

The Lucky Lotto mobile game features:

32 unique scratch-offs with bonus minigames and huge multipliers

Authentic scratching effects - just like the real thing

Huge wins with up to 34 wins per ticket

Special numbers that reveal instant bonuses including 5X, 10X, 50X, WILD and more

Play for FREE with Bonus Coins every 2 Hours

Play anytime, anywhere from the convenience of your iPhone or iPad

Lucky Lotto Mega Scratchers can be downloaded exclusively on iOS by using the following link:

Lucky Lotto Download Link

Following its initial global launch on iOS in late December, Lucky Lotto has achieved the following preliminary metrics:

More than 10,000 player downloads

Excellent rating of 4.6 (out of 5.0) stars, based on over 600 player reviews

More than 1.2 million lottery tickets scratched

Reached Top 125 Casino Games in the US

Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on the recent release, "We achieved a successful initial global pilot launch with Lucky Lotto on iOS and, based on the warm player reception, we plan to invest significantly to further enrich the game with additional features and functionality. Our intention is to make Lucky Lotto a true social casino category leader across all major mobile platforms. The social casino genre has shown to support top grossing games with extremely long lifespans and, that within this genre, the lottery category is still nascent. We look forward to making significant game enhancements that we expect will continue to improve player engagement and ultimately monetization, thereby allowing us to scale up our user acquisition budget later this year. We are also planning to release versions of the game for Google Play and Amazon Kindle later this year. While I would caution that it is still extremely early in the game's lifecycle, based on our market analysis, we believe Lucky Lotto has the potential to join Video Poker Classic as a second major pillar within our social casino portfolio and, ultimately, becoming a meaningful contributor to the Company's overall financial results. I look forward to providing future updates as we execute against the product's broad roadmap."

Tapinator's President, Andrew Merkatz, commented on the addressable market for Lucky Lotto. "According to Lottery Now Inc, lottery is a $350B global market. Despite being larger than music, movies, video games and professional sports combined, the lottery industry has yet to meaningfully embrace mobile distribution. Inspecting more deeply, according to La Fleur Magazine, total FY19 U.S. instant ticket sales jumped 4% to $50.1 billion, up $2.1 billion over the previous year. Instant ticket sales represented 62% of the U.S. lotteries' total traditional sales in FY19. We believe that lottery in general, and particularly the market for instant tickets, e.g. scratch-offs, represents a massive opportunity that is ripe for digital disruption. We believe Tapinator is well positioned to leverage its expertise in free-to-play social casino gaming to pioneer and capture share within the emerging and exciting market for mobile scratch-off games."

Lucky Lotto is the first of three planned major releases for Tapinator's Category-Leading Games business that we plan to announce in 2021. These releases include a new idle resource management game (the successor to Crypto Trillionaire), scheduled for global launch in Q2 of this year. More detail on these two other titles will be provided as we get closer to product launch.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading games for mobile platforms, with a focus on the social casino genre. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Gambling Disclaimer

Lucky Lotto is intended for an adult audience for amusement purposes only and does not offer 'real money' gambling, or an opportunity to win real money or prizes based on free scratch off gameplay. Playing, or success, in this game does not imply future success at 'real money' gambling.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "seek," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our seeking to capture a share of the $50 billion U.S. instant lottery market, our plan to invest significantly to further enrich Lucky Lotto with additional features and functionality, our intention to make Lucky Lotto a true social casino category leader across all major mobile platforms, our expectation that significant Lucky Lotto game enhancements will continue to improve player engagement and ultimately monetization and allow us to scale up our user acquisition budget later this year, our plan to release versions of Lucky Lotto for Google Play and Amazon Kindle later this year, our belief that Lucky Lotto has the potential to join Video Poker Classic as a second major pillar within our social casino portfolio and ultimately becoming a meaningful contributor to the Company's overall financial results, our belief that lottery and particularly the instant ticket market represents a massive opportunity that is ripe for digital disruption, our belief that Tapinator is well positioned to leverage its expertise in free-to-play social casino gaming to pioneer and capture share within the emerging and exciting market for mobile scratch-off games and our plan for two additional major releases for Tapinator's Category-Leading Games business that we plan to announce in 2021, including a new idle resource management game (the successor to Crypto Trillionaire) which is scheduled for global launch in Q2 of this year. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Supplemental Information Report filed with the OTC Markets as provided here: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/241817/content .

