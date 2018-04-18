TAPJETS Announces "TAPJETS™ REWARDS" Loyalty Program

HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPJETS Inc, the largest private jet instant booking platform, announces the launch of its new "TAPJETS REWARDS" loyalty program.



Designed for private jet fliers who were previously investing in jet card memberships, TAPJETS Rewards requires no membership fees or upfront purchases. Program participants can receive upwards of twelve (12) Reward Hours that can be redeemed toward future flight time. In addition to free hours, TAPJETS REWARDS provides higher tier members with additional VIP benefits and perks, including free ground transportation, catering, and guaranteed aircraft availability—even during our busiest times.



"We have listened to our customers, and have designed our loyalty program to their specifications," says Eugene Kesselman, CEO of TAPJETS. "This program is everything you ever wanted from a Jet Card without having to buy a Jet Card. You instantly gain access to the largest virtual fleet of aircraft that are available at a moment's notice—all without having to pay thousands of dollars upfront."



In support of their loyal customers, TAPJETS retroactively qualified all flight hours for their 2017 customers toward their 2018 rewards status tiers.



TAPJETS Inc. Is the world's largest private jet booking platform that allows private jet fliers to have direct access to thousands of aircraft that are ready to depart when you are. TAPJETS REWARDS loyalty program rewards private jet fliers with special perks and free Rewards Hours. For more information on TAPJETS REWARDS please visit www.tapjets.com