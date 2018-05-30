TapJets Inc - The World's Largest Private Jet Instant Booking Platform - Adds Litecoin ($LTC) as New Payment Option

"We are excited to add Litecoin to the Bitcoin and Ethereum payment options we already accept," said Eugene Kesselman, CEO of TapJets. (@EugeneKesselman) "The Litecoin community is strong, and we are happy to work with the Litecoin Foundation to welcome them to our platform. Making it easier to use cryptocurrency in more places is what separates the leaders from followers. This is precisely what the #PayWithLitecoin movement is all about."

"It's great to see that TapJets is now allowing their customers to pay with Litecoin," said Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin. (@SatoshiLite) "Its speed, liquidity, and ease of integration make it the perfect cryptocurrency for payments. It's also exciting to see how our community helped make this partnership happen."

About TapJets:

TapJets instant booking platform is the only platform in the world where you can book your private jet in less than one minute. With over 16,000 clients accessing the platform to book their flights and bid on Flight Auctions. TapJets TITAN platform provides Travel Agents with private jet booking capability and Plane Factor platform connects operators and pilots directly with their flying customers. For more information please visit www.tapjets.com.

About the Litecoin Foundation:

The Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance Litecoin for the good of society by developing and promoting state-of-the-art blockchain technologies. Registered in Singapore, the Foundation is comprised of fulltime and volunteer support from around the globe. For more information, visit www.litecoin-foundation.org.

