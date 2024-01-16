tapouts Replaces Scrolling for Parenting Tips with Fun Mental Wellbeing Coaching for Kiddos

News provided by

tapouts

16 Jan, 2024, 10:24 ET

Trusted by more than 25,000 families, 77% of parents using tapouts reported that their child is less stressed after just 16 weeks of participation.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many parents, social media has become a place of undue stress and information overload when it comes to advice on how to raise their children. In fact, a study conducted at Pepperdine University linked the use of social media parenting groups with higher cortisol levels, a marker of increased stress.

Continue Reading
Trusted by more than 25,000 families, 77% of parents using tapouts reported that their child is less stressed after just 16 weeks of participation.
Trusted by more than 25,000 families, 77% of parents using tapouts reported that their child is less stressed after just 16 weeks of participation.

"We need to empower our kids in the digital age: teach them to ride the waves of social media, not drown in them," underscores tapouts co-founder and CEO George Moringer. "Parents often enlist coaches for their kids' sports or new skills, recognizing the value of expert guidance alongside their own support. tapouts serves a similar role in the social-emotional realm, acting as a child's coach, with peers to practice alongside in weekly meetups, easing the stress on parents to handle it all alone."

tapouts is a science-backed program that was developed by educators and scientists to create a fun and safe space that enables children to learn lessons that last a lifetime. tapouts' experienced and caring certified coaches help kids learn to express feelings, improve self-control, build confidence, and make friends around the world on their online platform.

The weekly live virtual group sessions are 30 minutes and filled with games (and prizes!) with an approach combining best practices across interdisciplinary fields such as psychology, neuroscience, and education.

tapouts was designed to:

  • Help children identify and express their emotions, respectfully.
  • Teach kids how to bounce back from fights with friends.
  • Learn how behaviors affect everyday life, and make changes that lead to more positive outcomes.
  • Gain confidence to advocate for themselves.
  • Teach kids important cognitive systems such as stress and growth mindset, and guide them to develop new frameworks to navigate their emotions.
  • Enrich their week with games that focus on social-emotional learning and are led by coaches who care.
  • Shine a light on a child's strengths.
  • Teach children to collaborate with their peers.
  • Provide a space for children to talk through goals and challenges and to make a plan to achieve and address them.

Here's how it works:

  • Go through the quick questionnaire. It'll give you an idea of whether or not tapouts is the best fit for your child at the moment!
  • Schedule the free discovery session. See the world-class coaches work their magic and get a sense of the content your child will go through.
  • Join a pod and watch your child grow! tapouts will assign your child to a recurring pod with similar-aged peers. Week by week, your child will begin to cultivate skills necessary for resilience while having fun and making new friends around the world.

To date, tapouts has successfully raised a total of $3.2 million and recently concluded its seed round with a valuation of $20 million. Notable investors in this venture include M Venture Partners, Sidespin, Tatler Asia Group, and EBM Capital. They will prepare one million children by 2025 to take on future challenges by transforming stress into success. This year, the founders plan to scale tapouts' impact by expanding into cities and schools and will partner with insurance companies starting in 2025.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about tapouts, please contact the Max Borges Agency at [email protected]

About tapouts:
Founded in 2021, Los Angeles, California-based tapouts is a digital edutainment platform with a mission to provide children and teens with the skills to be well-adjusted kids who grow into well-adjusted adults. Co-Founder & CEO George Moringer's vision is to build the future generation's Life Academy, a safe space for kids to become confident and resilient and grow. Dr. Wolfgang Baier, father of three teenagers and Group Chief Executive Officer of LUXASIA, is Chairman of the Board and one of the Co-Founders of tapouts. The company is also staffed by multiple PhDs and therapists who bring a breadth and level of expertise unmatched in online child and teen emotional development.

SOURCE tapouts

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.