tapouts Replaces Scrolling for Parenting Tips with Fun Mental Wellbeing Coaching for Kiddos

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many parents, social media has become a place of undue stress and information overload when it comes to advice on how to raise their children. In fact, a study conducted at Pepperdine University linked the use of social media parenting groups with higher cortisol levels, a marker of increased stress.

Trusted by more than 25,000 families, 77% of parents using tapouts reported that their child is less stressed after just 16 weeks of participation.

"We need to empower our kids in the digital age: teach them to ride the waves of social media, not drown in them," underscores tapouts co-founder and CEO George Moringer. "Parents often enlist coaches for their kids' sports or new skills, recognizing the value of expert guidance alongside their own support. tapouts serves a similar role in the social-emotional realm, acting as a child's coach, with peers to practice alongside in weekly meetups, easing the stress on parents to handle it all alone."

tapouts is a science-backed program that was developed by educators and scientists to create a fun and safe space that enables children to learn lessons that last a lifetime. tapouts' experienced and caring certified coaches help kids learn to express feelings, improve self-control, build confidence, and make friends around the world on their online platform.

The weekly live virtual group sessions are 30 minutes and filled with games (and prizes!) with an approach combining best practices across interdisciplinary fields such as psychology, neuroscience, and education.

tapouts was designed to:

Help children identify and express their emotions, respectfully.

Teach kids how to bounce back from fights with friends.

Learn how behaviors affect everyday life, and make changes that lead to more positive outcomes.

Gain confidence to advocate for themselves.

Teach kids important cognitive systems such as stress and growth mindset, and guide them to develop new frameworks to navigate their emotions.

Enrich their week with games that focus on social-emotional learning and are led by coaches who care.

Shine a light on a child's strengths.

Teach children to collaborate with their peers.

Provide a space for children to talk through goals and challenges and to make a plan to achieve and address them.

Here's how it works:

Go through the quick questionnaire. It'll give you an idea of whether or not tapouts is the best fit for your child at the moment!

Schedule the free discovery session. See the world-class coaches work their magic and get a sense of the content your child will go through.

Join a pod and watch your child grow! tapouts will assign your child to a recurring pod with similar-aged peers. Week by week, your child will begin to cultivate skills necessary for resilience while having fun and making new friends around the world.

To date, tapouts has successfully raised a total of $3.2 million and recently concluded its seed round with a valuation of $20 million. Notable investors in this venture include M Venture Partners, Sidespin, Tatler Asia Group, and EBM Capital. They will prepare one million children by 2025 to take on future challenges by transforming stress into success. This year, the founders plan to scale tapouts' impact by expanding into cities and schools and will partner with insurance companies starting in 2025.

About tapouts:

Founded in 2021, Los Angeles, California-based tapouts is a digital edutainment platform with a mission to provide children and teens with the skills to be well-adjusted kids who grow into well-adjusted adults. Co-Founder & CEO George Moringer's vision is to build the future generation's Life Academy, a safe space for kids to become confident and resilient and grow. Dr. Wolfgang Baier, father of three teenagers and Group Chief Executive Officer of LUXASIA, is Chairman of the Board and one of the Co-Founders of tapouts. The company is also staffed by multiple PhDs and therapists who bring a breadth and level of expertise unmatched in online child and teen emotional development.

