Tapping into Brazil's Social Commerce Goldmine: 18.1% CAGR Forecasted by 2028

The social commerce industry in Brazil is set to experience substantial growth, with an expected annual increase of 31.5%, reaching US$2,563.6 million in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, the industry is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 18.1%, with gross merchandise value (GMV) reaching US$6,940.4 million by 2028.

The rise in disposable income and widespread smartphone usage has led to a surge in social commerce in Brazil. This trend has attracted global firms, including Meta and TikTok, to expand their presence in the Brazilian social commerce sector. As a result, the industry is expected to become more competitive, with more players, including startups, entering the market in the short to medium-term.

To capitalize on the growing social commerce sector in Brazil, international players are forming strategic alliances with local creators, as part of their localization strategy to increase user retention. Meanwhile, social media giants are making significant efforts to accelerate their global growth in the Brazilian market. For instance, Meta's WhatsApp is expanding its directory feature to all businesses in Brazil, allowing consumers to search for products and services on the platform and place orders directly through the app.

Chinese short-video format social platforms, such as Kuaishou and TikTok, are also seeking localization strategies to drive user retention in Brazil. These platforms have partnered with local creators and third-party firms to tap into the growing market size in the Latin American country.

Moreover, domestic social commerce firms in Brazil are collaborating with logistic providers to enhance last-mile delivery services and improve convenience for consumers. For instance, Facily, a social commerce firm, has partnered with Cainiao, the logistic service owned by Alibaba, to launch a network of smart lockers for parcel pickup in Sao Paulo, reducing pickup time significantly and increasing consumer convenience.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce industry in Brazil, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size, forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

