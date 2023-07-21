Tapping into Brazil's Social Commerce Goldmine: 18.1% CAGR Forecasted by 2028

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Brazil is set to experience substantial growth, with an expected annual increase of 31.5%, reaching US$2,563.6 million in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, the industry is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 18.1%, with gross merchandise value (GMV) reaching US$6,940.4 million by 2028.

The rise in disposable income and widespread smartphone usage has led to a surge in social commerce in Brazil. This trend has attracted global firms, including Meta and TikTok, to expand their presence in the Brazilian social commerce sector. As a result, the industry is expected to become more competitive, with more players, including startups, entering the market in the short to medium-term.

To capitalize on the growing social commerce sector in Brazil, international players are forming strategic alliances with local creators, as part of their localization strategy to increase user retention. Meanwhile, social media giants are making significant efforts to accelerate their global growth in the Brazilian market. For instance, Meta's WhatsApp is expanding its directory feature to all businesses in Brazil, allowing consumers to search for products and services on the platform and place orders directly through the app.

Chinese short-video format social platforms, such as Kuaishou and TikTok, are also seeking localization strategies to drive user retention in Brazil. These platforms have partnered with local creators and third-party firms to tap into the growing market size in the Latin American country.

Moreover, domestic social commerce firms in Brazil are collaborating with logistic providers to enhance last-mile delivery services and improve convenience for consumers. For instance, Facily, a social commerce firm, has partnered with Cainiao, the logistic service owned by Alibaba, to launch a network of smart lockers for parcel pickup in Sao Paulo, reducing pickup time significantly and increasing consumer convenience.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce industry in Brazil, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size, forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Brazil, covering the following market segments:

  1. Brazil Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
  2. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
  3. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Retail Product Categories covered:

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

End Use Segments covered:

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

End Use Devices covered:

  • Mobile
  • Desktop
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Location covered:

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities, 2019-2028

Cities covered:

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Payment Methods covered:

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms, 2019-2028

Platforms covered:

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents, 2019-2028

Contents covered:

  • Live Streamers
  • Gaming Streamers
  • Reels
  • Influencers
  • Stories
  1. Brazil Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

Consumer Demographics & Behaviours covered:

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

Reasons to buy:

  • Gain in-depth understanding of social commerce market dynamics, opportunities, and key trends with forecasts until 2028.
  • Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategies.
  • Assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

